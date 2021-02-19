UGASports - The Daily Recap: No tailgating for UGA's G-Day spring game

Here is the Feb. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

G-Day rules

Georgia announced that its annual G-Day spring game will take place on April 17 at Sanford Stadium. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there are some rules in place for the event.

• Attendance will be limited to approximately 20-25 percent.

• Masks will be required to enter the stadium and for walking around the concourses. Once fans are socially distanced inside, the masks may be removed.

• Tailgating will not be permitted on campus.

• Gates will open two hours before kickoff.

In addition, tickets will cost $10, with proceeds going to charities that will be announced at a later date.

Layups in the Monken offense

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s offense saw plenty of wide-open receiving targets. Brent Rollins broke down some of the plays that worked best and explained why Monken’s scheme was able to execute so well.

“Overall, while the ‘look’ of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense was not drastically different from a personnel and formation perspective compared to James Coley's 2019 offense—but the passing game design was,” Rollins wrote. “The layups created for the quarterbacks in Monken's play designs were numerous.

“From the beginning of the season to the end, receivers, backs and tight ends were consistently open. Some of those layups were hit, and hit for big plays, but often there were plays to be made that just weren't. A full offseason should help produce an efficient and consistent big-play offense.”

What Georgia will look like at tight end

Anthony Dasher took a close look at what to expect out of Georgia’s tight end position in 2021, leading with Darnell Washington and how he could be used moving forward.

But it was Dasher’s statement at the end that should raise some eyebrows.

“That will leave freshman Brock Bowers, who as an early enrollee, will have a chance to come in and figure into the mix his first season,” Dasher wrote. “Bowers has been turning heads in his short time in Athens.”

Baseball: Opening weekend

Georgia is set to play the first of a four-game series against Evansville on Friday at 2 p.m. Games 2 and 3 will play on Saturday and Game 4 will take place on Sunday. To begin the season, fifth-year senior Riley King will hit cleanup.

“He’s the most consistent guy,” Stricklin said. “He barrels it up. He might not hit 15 home runs, but he hit eight two years ago. So he can easily be a 10-home run guy.”

