Respect between Smart and Kiffin

Both Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin showed a lot of respect when asked about one another. Smart said Kiffin offered some advice about becoming a coach at a young age, given he led both the then-Oakland Raiders, Tennessee and USC in his 30s.

“He was a head coach at a really young age. He taught me a lot of things about what he believes in being a head coach and doing it your way,” Smart said. “He’s certainly had a unique experience in terms of the places he's been able to work as a head coach, and he draws on that. There are times we share ideas or GPS numbers or whatever, but there’s nothing outside of just a really good friendship and respect.”

Although he joked about beating Smart in a game of tug of war once, Kiffin said he is fond of Smart. The two overlapped together on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff in 2014 and 2015.

“I just think Kirby is really smart, and I really enjoy talking to really smart, intelligent coaches who you can bounce things off of and ask how they do things, or how they deal with a player issue, injury, or something,” Kiffin said. “He’s one of my first calls when I’m looking for advice.”

Another update on Bowers

Although Smart didn’t confirm that tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) would be able to return against Ole Miss this week, he did not rule him out for the game.

Smart said Bowers must show he’s able to perform at his usual self in multiple areas before he’s cleared to return.

“I think there’s a lot of markers he’s got to hit. There’s more than just the marker of sheer speed,” Smart said. “One of the first things you look for on this injury is acceleration and deceleration, not GPS speed.

“So, when your deceleration numbers and acceleration numbers get closer to your norm because we have a baseline on all these guys, you feel much more comfortable about it. But you have to get to that point.”

If Bowers plays Saturday it will be 26 days from when he had TightRope surgery on his injured ankle. Smart said that if Bowers is cleared there won’t be any additional risk to the star tight end.

“I don’t think we put the future at risk at all. That’s a medical decision. We’ve got a great staff here, we’ve got unbelievable doctors here, the surgeon who did the surgery, all those things are taken into account,” Smart said. “They have boxes that you check, and when you check the boxes, it turns back to the player and their comfort level. Then it goes to the coaches to how effective they can be.”

