The Daily Recap: 'More concepts and less mirror routes'

Here is the July 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia’s 2021 offense

Former quarterback Aaron Murray believes Georgia’s offense will further open up throughout the 2021 season based on offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme and the personnel at hand.

With quarterback JT Daniels showing what he can do in the passing game over the team’s final four games in 2020, Murray believes there is a lot to build upon when it come to this year’s offensive unit.

“I think they’ll be open to more concepts and less mirror routes. Even if both guys on the outside run the same route, maybe the guy over the middle runs a deep dig,” Murray said. “I think you’ll see that, but you’ll also see a lot more full-field reads from JT, which really puts a lot of stress on defenses, and I think he’s able to handle that. It’s going to be a lot more open, a lot more gun, a lot more 11 personnel.”

When it comes to Daniels, Murray is impressed with what he’s seen to date.

​​“He’s a good kid, and he’s got his head on right, especially with all this NIL stuff. He said it’s great, my phone is getting blown up, I’ve got a bunch of deals, but my main focus is football.” Murray said. “You can tell he’s sincere. He said, 'If I have an opportunity to do a deal and I’ve got some free time, I’ll do it, but it’s not going to interfere with what I have to do this season.' I think he realizes, and the team realizes, this has a chance to be a really good year.”

Burden details UGA recruitment

Although receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) is committed to Oklahoma, Georgia is still recruiting him as a priority for the 2022 class.

Burden caught up with Blayne Gilmer about Georgia’s pursuit.

"They need that big-time player," Burden said. "A guy who can come in and play early and contribute. Coach Hankton feels like I am that guy, and someone he feels he needs to recruit and come after."

Burden said Georgia and Missouri were the two schools attempting to flip him the most.

"I am trying to find the best position for me and my family, that's really it," Burden said. "That's really it. Just the place I can be successful and feel comfortable."

RBU