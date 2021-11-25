The Daily Recap: Making UGA 'a little tougher'

Here is the Thanksgiving edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

15 times

There’s a specific reason why Georgia’s players ran up and down the Sanford Stadium steps 15 times.

"We might talk about the fact that we worked out at five in the morning, but I don't think anyone brings up the fact that we had to run up the stadium stairs 15 times,” safety Lewis Cine said. “That’s 15 times for the number of games we're going to be playing, which says a lot. We have a goal, and we're going to see it through."

Smart said the coaches decided to have their players do this following last season’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

“We wanted to see if we can make this team a little tougher. We did eight of those or something like that, just to say, well it was cold and wet. We’re just trying to make it tougher, and they would get the same things they were doing in the indoor, but we just try to change it up, because I didn’t feel like we were getting where we needed to go,” Smart said. “I certainly don’t think that’s the only reason we’ve been successful. I just think some of those kids think of it as a little tougher.”

Offensive lineman Warren Ericson remembered just how tough those runs could be.

“I remember it because it was at No. 7. I got down at the bottom of the steps, and my legs could not stop shaking. I couldn't stop. I said, 'I don't know how I'm going to do this. I don't know how I'm going to get eight more in,’” Ericson said. “Then, I had James Cook, Jamaree (Salyer), and other guys in my steps just pushing me and saying, 'Hey man, let's go. We got this. We got your back.'”

Ringo, Kendrick hold up their end

For anyone worried about Georgia’s secondary heading into the 2021 season, any concerns have been put at ease.

Both Derion Kendrick and Kelee Ringo have performed soundly on the outside at cornerback. Smart said his expectations for the two have been met now that the Bulldogs are 11 games into the season.

“Both have good ball skills that have helped in terms of holding the point of attack. So much of football now is playing on the perimeter,” Smart said. “That’s where I think we’ve been able to hold up nicely in terms of point-of-attack blocks and hands on people, because they’re both 200-pound kids, and they both have good length.”

As a redshirt freshman, Ringo said he’s learned a lot from Kendrick, the veteran transfer from Clemson.

“DK is a great leader. He’s played the highest level of ball in the ACC, and now in the SEC,” Ringo said. “I’ve learned so much from him. He’s definitely helped me enhance my game.”

Green arrested

Georgia defensive back Nyland Green was arrested early Wednesday on two felony counts of carrying a weapon in a school safety zone, along with one felony count for second-degree criminal damage to property. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct.

On Nov. 14, a complaint was made in reference to a male “dry firing” a gun at McWhorter Hall. Green was alleged to be in possession of a black Beretta BB gun. He also had a Colt M45A1 BB gun in his possession at his dorm.

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the final week of the regular season in the SEC.