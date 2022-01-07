The Daily Recap: Learning from their mistakes

Here is the Jan. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

‘We want to create pressure’

Against Alabama in the SEC Championship, Georgia was unable to sack quarterback Bryce Young. Not only that, the Bulldogs were unable to put much pressure on Young at all in the game.

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said the Bulldogs have learned from their mistakes and should fare better in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“Ultimately, we want to create pressure. We want to be able to get after Bryce. As far as how to do it, I don't want to give away our secrets yet, but wait until the game to figure that out. We want to generate pressure,” Lanning said. “Certainly, there's a lot of different ways you can do that. And he's really good at avoiding the rush. And they did unique things to protect him. We have to attack it a little bit differently, but how we do that, there's a lot of different ways we can do it.”

When Georgia was entering the SEC Championship, Lanning said he felt his unit studied the Crimson Tide well throughout the week. However, Alabama simply did a better job executing their plays.

“I don't know. I think we watched the film pretty close and tried to see what's successful against their team. And I think they had good answers and played better than we played that day,” Lanning said. “To go back and look at that game, we tried to attack in a lot of different ways, and they were more successful than us. You're going to have answers, and they had better answers that day than we did. But we'll build off that.”

Linebacker Nolan Smith said it will be important for the pass rush to hit home against the Heisman Trophy winner.

“We say all the time here the best rush is the best coverage, and we've got to get to the quarterback. There's nothing else about it,” Smith said. “That last game, we did not do that. And I know a lot of people felt hurt after that one.”

Release the hounds

When it comes to Georgia’s defense, it’s imperative for the unit to stick with what has worked for the bulk of the season. Against Alabama in the first meeting, Georgia opted to double the Crimson Tide's top receivers, which inadvertently led to some miscommunication in the back end.

As it states in this column, the Bulldogs shouldn’t get cute in the national title and play to its strengths from start to finish.

Alabama’s offensive line hopes to repeat success

Conversely, Alabama’s offensive line will look to keep Georgia’s pass rush from being as disruptive as it has been in its other 13 games. The Crimson Tide arguably had their best game in the SEC Championship against the Bulldogs.

"It's a tremendous challenge," Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien said. "Coach Smart, Coach Lanning, Coach (Will) Muschamp, those guys are at the top of their game when it comes to defensive coaching. And then they have the players that can make it happen. So we've got a big challenge."

Replacing Metchie

Alabama receiver Ja’Corey Brooks will look to step up in the national championship with John Metchie out due to a torn ACL. O’Brien was impressed with how the freshman receiver performed in the Cotton Bowl against Cincinnati.

"Ja'Corey is a very young impressive player, really good size, really good work ethic," O'Brien said. "He's a very serious guy. He takes his game very seriously. He tries to work every single day to get better. I think it's really hard to play receiver at a young age at this level and at the next level. And he's doing it really well at this level."

Running backs vs. linebackers

Blayne Gilmer showcased the matchups Georgia and Alabama will have when it comes to the running backs and linebackers. It should be a high-profile matchup once again when it comes to Alabama running back Brian Robinson’s going against Georgia’s Nakobe Dean.

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood compiled the snap counts from Georgia’s blowout win over Michigan. Of note, Georgia played its top three tight ends—Brock Bowers (48 snaps, 70 percent), Darnell Washington (44 snaps, 64 percent) and John FitzPatrick (41 snaps, 59 percent)—much more than the receivers.

