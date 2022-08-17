The Daily Recap: Lassiter, Green are 'smart, savvy, tough, and physical'

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recorded the UGASports LIVE evening edition. They discussed the latest with the Georgia Bulldogs in fall camp and took listener questions.

“Our freshmen DBs are going to help us. All of those guys have shown a sign of, ‘Man, he's going to be okay. He's going to be able to help us. He's going to be a good player.’ Eric Stokes didn’t do a lot his freshman year, but I think it's just one of those things that those guys are going to grow into those positions.”

While Lassiter and Green are the top two options to start at corner, the Bulldogs are deep with young talent. Sophomore Javon Bullard , along with freshmen Jaheim Singletary , Julian Humphrey , Marcus Washington Jr. and Daylen Everette are others to pay attention to.

“Both of those kids are smart, savvy, tough, and physical. I love the way they tackle and play,” Smart said. “I thought Nyland had some good physical tackles for him. Kamari is one of the best tacklers on the team, so it’s a lot more about covering at that position than tackling.”

The top two options presently are Kamari Lassiter and Nyland Green . And to date, head coach Kirby Smart is pleased with what he’s seen from both young players .

Kelee Ringo , the cornerback who clinched Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years with a pick six, is entrenched as a starter in the defensive backfield. Who starts opposite of him remains a question to be answered before the opener against Oregon.

Bowers’ encore

Tight end Brock Bowers is poised for a significant sophomore season. As he reflected on his first season with Georgia, he said it took about half the season to realize he was putting together a solid campaign.

“I was just kind of taking every game for what it was,” Bowers said. “I just worked hard throughout the weeks. But I guess about halfway through the season I kind of looked back, and I was like, I’m actually doing pretty good. I was kind of surprised looking back at it; I don’t really feel I did much special, I don’t think.”

Jones stays humble

Although Broderick Jones competed for a team that won the national title last season, he is entering this season with the mindset that he hasn’t achieved anything of note yet during his college career.

“Going through all that, it’s what keeps me on the grind,” Jones said. “I feel like I haven’t accomplished anything at Georgia yet. I’m trying to start like it’s Day 1. I want to be the starter in that lineup all the way from Game 1 all the way up until whenever we’re done. I feel like I’m able to do that, so I just come in every day ready to work, and mentally and physically, just be at the top of my game.”

High school football returns

Jed May noted the return of high school football, which means the UGASports team will hit the road to check out some of the top recruits Georgia is going after. Buford-Thompson (Alabama) will be among the games UGASports checks out, given the numerous prospects participating.

“Buford boasts its typical handful of top prospects. KJ Bolden and Eddrick Houston are both top-20 prospects for whom Georgia is in strong contention,” May wrote. “KingJoseph Edwards also has the Bulldogs and Chidera Uzo-Diribe as one of his favorites. Jadon Perlotte, meanwhile, is a 2025 linebacker who has already earned a Georgia offer. On the Thompson side, Anquon Fegans is an uncommitted prospect to watch. He is emerging as one of the top corners in the 2025 class and holds an offer from the Bulldogs.”

Georgia makes Henderson’s top five

Defensive end Kavion Kenderson (Leeds/Leeds, Ala.) broke down his top five schools, with Georgia making the cut.

“The Bulldogs, I have been liking them for a long time. When they first offered, I wanted to play for them. It still blows my mind I have an offer from them. They are one of the best teams in college football. I like the way they use their defensive linemen. I feel that I can be a factor and fit in with those guys.”

Georgia notes in updated Rivals250

Rivals updated its top 250 players and Jed May wrote about the changes for each of Georgia’s commits and prospects.

Hoops: Salaries released

Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White will earn $3.4 million in his first season, which includes a $400,000 base salary and $3 million in supplementary income. His total income will increase each season, with the final year of his contract earning him $3.9 million.

Georgia women’s basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson will earn $950,000 this season, with a base salary of $300,000 and a supplementary income of $650,000. She will earn $1.07 million in the final season of her contract.

Both contracts are six-year deals.

Practice makes perfect