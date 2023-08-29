Here is the Aug. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smart would support a uniform injury report

With the Big Ten instituting player availability injury reports this season, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he would support a similar initiative in the SEC. A central reason for an injury report would be to protect the integrity of the game when it comes to the potential for gamblers to use inside information, from rogue players, coaches, or staffers, to bet on a potential side.

​​“I'm for whatever helps curb the gambling issues,” Smart said. “I think it's a major issue in all of sports, with the states now taking on more and more gambling; the tax revenues that states are able to get; the pressure that they put on student-athletes sometimes trying to get information, which I have no proof that happens, but it certainly scares you.”

Smart said this is something he remains concerned about since it is out of his control who his players may come into contact with once they leave Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall for the day.

“That's an area that's hard to police for us as coaches, because outside of this building, what they come in contact with, what information they may or may not share is scary,” Smart said. “But as far as uniform injury policy, I would have no issue with that. I always defer to (Greg) Sankey and the leadership of our conference, because he does such a good job of seeing it from 10,000 feet and not from the view of just one coach.”

Smart said his policy is to answer injury-related questions when asked.

“I don't have a whole lot to hide. If you want to ask me about it, I will tell you. I can never say sometimes whether they're going to play in the game or not because I don't know,” Smart said. “Often, I don't know right up until the game sometimes, because we're trying to make every player available, we can and we don't know the most accurate information. If there was a standard reporting procedure that was more uniform, it would probably make it better, but you're not going to make the people go away who still want to go dig, find and ask questions, and try to find a competitive advantage.”

Speaking of injuries

Smart said running back Kendall Milton is “80 to 90 percent” recovered from a lingering hamstring injury that has affected him since the spring. Running back Daijun Edwards returned to practice and is participating fully.

That’s obviously good news for a backfield that recently lost Branson Robinson for the season with a ruptured patella tendon.

Smith ready for more playing time

With Javon Bullard moving from star to safety, Tykee Smith is poised to take over the position. Smith has been with the Bulldogs the past two years but suffered a torn ACL in 2021. He spent the bulk of the 2022 season backing up Bullard.

Now, Smith is ready for a much bigger role.

"The biggest thing definitely was the mental thing, trying to get my confidence back, and then basically having trust in my knee," Smith said. "That was the biggest thing. So kind of dedicating this offseason to not wearing a knee brace, then being able to try to get back to 100 percent and trust in my knee and being able to go out there without a brace on. That was the biggest thing for me this offseason and going through the spring and fall camp.”

