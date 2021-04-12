UGASports - The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart says a LB has become 'more coachable'

Here is the April 12 edition of The Daily Recap presente by JFQ Lending.

Davis impressing

Entering his third season at Georgia, inside linebacker Rian Davis is starting to vie for rotational time at the position. Head coach Kirby Smart said Davis has been impressive during spring practice.

"I've been very pleased with Rian's growth,” Smart said. “I tell you, his attitude, demeanor, understanding of the defense, and toughness have improved. Last year I would have said, man, he might be a liability to put in the game. Now I'm not sure he's not very comfortable going into the game.”

If Davis proves he can be trusted in game action, that will give the Bulldogs more options and further allow the defense to stay fresher late in games. Ideally, Smart said he wants to have four inside linebackers who can play on Saturdays.

With Davis turning into a reliable option, Georgia’s defensive depth could be a great strength this fall.

“He's a pleasure. He's so much more coachable,” Smart said. “I think he's going to be an impact player on special teams. I thought he made a couple of plays out there today that were really special plays. We've moved him around so it's tough on him. We've done some different things in third down, trying to develop some things on third down that he can do, similar to what Adam (Anderson) does, that bring so much value. But we need more people like that with some of the guys we lost last year."

Scrimmage notes

On the Dawgvent, Radi Nabulsi compiled some key scrimmage notes. Of note was how a certain running back performed

“Kendall Milton looked really good to no one's surprise,” Nabulsi wrote. “He had some tough runs, and apparently going through some folks.”

In addition, quarterback Carson Beck threw a touchdown to receiver Arian Smith.

Nabulsi also posted notes on the quarterback rotation behind JT Daniels and who was working with the first team at cornerback. Since this was posted on the Dawgvent, you need to be a subscriber to see them. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today!

Latest at left tackle

Based on what Smart had to say about the offensive line, it looks like there is a leader at left tackle.

“(Xavier) Truss has played (at left tackle) the most (this spring) and has worked there the most. He’s continuing to work. He’s gotten better,” Smart said of Truss, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound redshirt sophomore from West Warwick, Rhode Island. “With him, so much of it is communication, demeanor, body language, and fight—and he’s improved in all those areas. I’m very pleased with where he’s headed and what he’s doing.”

Smart isn’t remotely ready to make a final determination on the spot, however.

“So, we have Broderick (Jones) and (Amarius) Mims. Those guys will battle. Broderick and Mims are both working at right and left (tackle),” Smart said. “But (left tackle) is a spot, again, that’s always going to be open. Truss is getting most of the reps there until we figure out who the best five (offensive linemen) are.”

What we learned

Anthony Dasher wrote that reporters learned a little more about the team after Saturday’s scrimmage, with Smart in a good mood post-practice. Smart’s comment about defensive tackle Jordan Davis needing to maintain a good weight was among those that stood out.

“Anytime Smart talks about Jordan Davis, he mentions Davis' weight and why it’s so important for the defensive lineman to keep it in check,” Dasher wrote. “While that’s true, don’t take Smart’s comments as a sign that he’s somehow disappointed in the big man. Quite the contrary. Smart, like many others, believes Davis can be the best nose guard in the SEC if he’s in tip-top shape.”

Basketball: UGA gets a transfer from FAU

Jailyn Ingram announced he is transferring from Florida Atlantic to Georgia on Sunday. Ingram, who played high school basketball at Morgan County, is the sixth all-time leading scorer in Florida Atlantic history.

“I was interested in anyone who wanted to talk with me, so I was giving everyone a chance. But Georgia hopped on me pretty quick,” Ingram said Sunday in a telephone interview with UGASports. “It was just like a week, a week and a half after I put my name in the portal. So, we just started to build a relationship and stayed in contact with each other.”

