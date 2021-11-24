The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart proud of Georgia's offense
Smart proud of Georgia’s offense
A lot of attention has been made about Georgia’s defense this season, considering how dominant the unit has been. However, lost in the conversation is just how effective the offense has been throughout the year.
This season, the Bulldogs are averaging 40.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the nation.
“We’ve just had countless guys in and out, in and out. It’s been a revolving door at receiver. The tight ends have probably been the most consistent, but even Darnell (Washington), he was a lot faster before the injury; he’s really had to work himself back into shape,” Smart said. “But overall, I’m pleased with those guys. We’ve been explosive, we’ve avoided some third downs because of our efficiency and our explosiveness. I think that’s a big part of it. There’s a lot of things we can work on too. There are some games we haven’t been consistently running it. We turn the ball over more than we should and those are all things we can’t afford to do in the future.”
Smart praised quarterback Stetson Bennett for leading the offense to such a high scoring output.
“We’re getting targets each week, you know, decision making, quick decisions, not holding the ball. When you start extending the plays, the good things can happen, and the bad things can happen, so you’ve got to be wise about the way you go about it,” Smart said. “We’ve just got to have 11 guys on the same page. When they do what they’re supposed to do, we tend to have a positive gain or no gain.
"It’s the lost yardages and sacks as turnovers that come back to haunt us the most so we’re trying to remove that and continue being explosive and being dangerous. We want to be on the attack.”
Pickens makes another step
Receiver George Pickens took another step in his recovery from a torn ACL this past March.
Recently, Pickens was able to return to the practice field and work with the scout team. On Tuesday, Smart said Pickens is now getting reps with the second and third teams, although he isn’t participating in contact work yet.
“George is doing more. We repped him with the threes and the twos some, but we’re still waiting to get him cleared,” Smart said. “But we didn’t have him with the scouts. We were working him with the group, trying to get him integrated with the calls and assignments. But he was still black jersey with no contact.”
Bulldogs remain No. 1
With an 11-0 record, Georgia remained the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. However, there was a change in the top four. After bludgeoning Michigan State 56-7, Ohio State moved up to No. 2. Alabama fell to No. 3 and Cincinnati jumped to No. 4.
The Bearcats got their boost thanks to Oregon’s loss to Utah.
Michigan is ranked No. 5 and Notre Dame is ranked No. 6.
If Georgia defeats Georgia Tech this week, the Bulldogs are most likely guaranteed a spot for the College Football Playoff, whether it wins or loses against Alabama in the SEC Championship.
