Georgia cruised to a 45-19 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Yet it was easy for head coach Kirby Smart to point out his staff's issues with how the Bulldogs closed the first half. Georgia got the ball with 51 seconds to go in the second quarter and wanted to be aggressive with hopes of adding points.

Instead, it went three-and-out and gave up a punt return for a touchdown.

“Bad. Bad. It's as bad as it's been. We discussed it before we went out there: we were going to throw a screen on first down, which is a chance to get it going," Smart said. "You know, you hit Ladd (McConkey) right there, you get it going. The clock's running, and the decision there once we hit Ladd, we thought, 'OK, we're going to go two-minute and try to get it going.' Then he threw it incomplete. And then the decision was to run the ball. We called a run, but it has an option of throwing it. And that goes back to, you know, maybe us reining it in some, not putting so much on Stetson. It was a quarterback with the option to throw it.”

Bennett's third-down pass on the run-pass option fell incomplete, which set up the Georgia punt.

“Once we threw it, now we've got problems. We've got to punt. They only had one timeout, so we had three timeouts," Smart said. "Usually, you want to play that aggressive and use that, and it backfired on us. We also protected on the punt, and they rush it, and we didn't have but one gunner in. So, once they got out, we didn't have enough speed on the field to get him down. It was a very, very poor job of managing the before-the-half situation. It was as bad as I've ever been a part of."

Georgia's DNA is special

Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia's make-up has separated itself from the rest of college football's elite.

"There's something special brewing within this group of Bulldogs, and it’s not their physical prowess that’s the main cause," Smart said. "This isn't to suggest any lack of talent spread throughout the nation’s top-ranked teams. Of course, there's plenty. But in pinpointing the reasons why Georgia sits in the position it does in the college football world, it's what the Bulldogs have inside that stands out most of all. After beating Mississippi State 45-19 on a frigid Saturday night in Starkville, Smart was asked to explain this seemingly innate ability to finish off games strong despite being stressed. This was a game where Georgia was stressed.

"When Zavion Thomas returned a punt 63 yards extremely late in the second quarter to bring MSU within four, the Bulldogs were feeling some pressure. But just as they did in the fourth quarter at Missouri and last week in Athens, while everyone was singing the praises of then No. 1 Tennessee, the Bulldogs responded. If they were feeling any burden caused by their perch atop the CFP rankings, they brushed it off like flicking a grain of sand."

