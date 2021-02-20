UGASports - The Daily Recap: Keithian Alexander up for No. 1 spot

Here is the Feb. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Could Alexander rank No. 1?

On Monday, Rivals will unveil its updated class of 2022 rankings. Among the four who could be considered the top overall prospect is defensive tackle Keithian Alexander (Ryan/Denton, Texas), who has already committed to Georgia.

The others being considered are quarterback Quinn Ewers (Carroll/Southlake, Texas), cornerback Domani Jackson (Mater Dei/Santa Ana, Calif.) and defensive tackle Walter Nolen (St. Benedict/Cordova, Tenn.). Ewers has committed to Ohio State and Jackson has pledged to USC. Nolen has not yet committed.

Sam Spiegelman explained why Alexander is in the mix for the top spot.

“Alexander was forced to play sub-varsity in 2019 after transferring schools, but he found a home at Denton Ryan (Texas) and was a final piece to the puzzle en route to a Class 5A state title,” Spiegelman wrote. “Alexander played in nine games as a junior and amassed 29 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.

“In the playoffs alone, Alexander caused havoc in the middle with consistent pressures, active hands and the ability to still make plays in spite of facing double- and triple-teams.”

Another Sorey joins the Bulldogs

This year’s UGA football class welcomed Xavian Sorey to the fold. The 2023 class will feature his cousin.

Class of 2023 athlete Daquayvious Sorey (Graceville/Graceville, Fla.) announced he has committed to the Bulldogs. He chose Georgia over 12 other programs that offered him, including Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

Sorey is the third commitment for the class of 2023.

Sorey said his cousin’s commitment to Georgia influenced him some. He added that special teams coordinator Scott Cochran has been recruiting him hard. As of now, Sorey projects to be a wide receiver at Georgia.

“The reason why I went ahead and committed now was that I felt it was the right move for me," Sorey said. "Georgia is family. When I went on the visit, it felt like home.”

Baseball: Mistakes present in win

Although Georgia defeated Evansville 3-2 in the opening game of the season, there were plenty of mistakes to lament.

“In a close game, those types of things are going to come back to bite you, and they did today,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had our opportunities, but didn’t take advantage of them. You have to credit Evansville. They fought hard, but we didn’t do enough to win.”

While freshman Corey Collins went 3-for-4 with a home run, the Bulldogs only managed four hits.

“After that first pitch, I felt at home,” Collins said. “I’ve been playing here long enough since the fall, I felt comfortable in the box. He went 3-1 on me, and I always remember my dad telling me not to miss. I didn’t miss that.”

Hoops: Preview at Florida

Coming off an impressive win over Missouri, Georgia will look to make it two victories in a row against rival Florida.

“I think, with all that has gone on since last March, building and maintaining mental toughness and resiliency is the hardest thing to achieve. It’s so easy to lose it,” head coach Tom Crean said. “Our team’s resiliency keeps getting better. There's a genuine camaraderie, and they work very, very hard together. It makes a huge difference in response to adverse situations.”

Georgia will look to even the season series with the Gators as it lost the first meeting 92-84.

“We learned that we need to follow our defensive game plan better. We weren't nearly aggressive enough in the paint. We have to be a better rebounding team against them,” Crean said. “We need to make our free throws. We scored 84 and missed almost half of our free throws. We also need to get out and run better.”

Hoops: Edwards down to six schools

Four-star guard B.J. Edwards has narrowed his list down to six schools with Georgia making the cut. The other five schools included are Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Edwards told Jamie Shaw what stands out about Georgia.

“Coach Crean has coached many NBA guards, so I really took notice of that,” Edwards said. “Georgia’s play style fits me because I can push the ball or set up in the half court, get the ball to my teammates while still scoring the ball. I talk with coach (Steve) McClain.”

Keep lifting