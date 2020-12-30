UGASports - The Daily Recap: JT Daniels asked about future plans

Here is the Dec. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Daniels not thinking of 2021 yet

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was asked if he plans to be back in college or in the NFL in 2021.

“Yeah, it's not something I've honestly given too much thought to,” Daniels said. “This year is going by fast. I'm focused week-to-week. South Carolina, I was focused on South Carolina. Missouri, I was focused on Missouri. Vandy, I was focused on Vandy until that was no more. Since then I haven't gone home since I've been in Georgia. I was here through Christmas, here through Thanksgiving. I've been here getting ready for the bowl since that Vandy week was over.

“I really haven't given too much thought to anything. This week is Cincinnati. Once the off-season comes, I'll be thinking about the off-season.”

Similarly, offensive coordinator Todd Monken said his mindset has been on the present moment and not on whether Daniels will return for another season. Since becoming Georgia’s starter for the Mississippi State game, Daniels has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 839 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception.

“Very similar-wise, I think our guys have done a pretty good job of focusing on the task at happened, which is the game this Friday, enjoying one more game together with this team,” Monken siad. “We have a number of guys that it's going to be their last game as a Georgia Bulldog. Obviously it's been a different year in terms of just off-season, travel, how we go about things. I'm just excited about one more opportunity together with this group come Friday.”

Monken explains decision

Much like head coach Kirby Smart was during the regular season, Monken was asked about Daniels not playing until after Georgia’s second loss of the season. Monken didn’t go into much detail but did hint there might be some decisions he’d love to do over.

“Obviously, there are things, I'll be 55, and I look back at things I could have, should have, and would have done differently. But there's no sense in looking back at that,” Monken said. “The moment JT played and prepared, it was time to move forward. And I think he's done a great job, not only for his opportunity, but since then.”

Opening the 2019 season as the starting quarterback at USC, Daniels tore his ACL and missed all but the first game against Fresno State. He transferred to Georgia this offseason but had to do so amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, he did not get to do much with his new team until preseason practice opened.

Even then, his knee wasn’t 100 percent as he wasn’t fully cleared for contact until the second game of the season against Auburn. Despite the issues that affected Daniels this year, Monken said Daniels was exceptional throughout the process.

“The pandemic was obviously a setback in terms of his rehab, so getting him here was probably the best thing we could do,” Monken said. “Once he got here, all he did was work his rear end off to try and get healthy, to learn the offense.

“He’s a rare individual in terms of loving football and studying the game. He didn't get his opportunity early on, again, due to his health. He was eventually healthy, but he requested to go down to the other end (scout team) to continue to work. He continued to work and compete, and when his opportunity came, he took advantage of it.”

Monken takes blame

Asked about the up-and-down nature of Georgia’s offense throughout the season, Monken said a lot of the issues fell on his shoulders.

“Yeah, there are certain things I wish I could have done better, that I would have coached better, I would have communicated better—I would have made better decisions on game day or during the week in terms of preparation,” Monken said. “That will never change. It hasn't as long as I've been coaching. Obviously, we certainly had our opportunities. At Alabama we certainly did. We also had our opportunities at Florida and didn't take advantage of them.”

Other Bulldogs aren’t thinking of NFL draft yet

Like Daniels, running back Zamir White, receiver Kearis Jackson and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer were all asked about their futures and if they were thinking of declaring for the NFL draft.

White and Jackson were in lockstep with Daniels on the topic.

“I'm just trying to focus on this season right here, just end right with a win,” White said. “So, like, I'm not really focused on that right now.”

“Same. I haven't thought about what my plan is after the season,” Jackson said. “I'm just focused on the bowl game, and hopefully we get the win.”

Salyer at least acknowledged he and his family are weighing their options.

“I haven't decided yet on what I want to do. I'm still talking to my family, talking to coaches, just trying to make a good, clean decision—something I'm confident in, something I feel good about,” he said. “I feel good about both options, but I haven't really chosen one or the other yet. I'm still in the decision process. Time will tell.”

