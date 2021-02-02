UGASports - The Daily Recap: Jordan Allen locking down elite WR earned UGA offer

Here is the Feb. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Allen gets emotional

Class of 2022 cornerback Jordan Allen (Lafayette Christian Academy/Lafayette, La.) admitted he became emotional after Georgia offered him recently.

"Oh, man, I cried. I'm not even going to lie," Allen told Jake Reuse. "I cried for them. I've always been watching Georgia since I was younger. Just because I'm in Louisiana doesn't mean LSU's my dream school, because I don't have a dream school. Just watching those teams on TV, that I'll get an opportunity to play with those teams is really crazy to me. That's probably why the emotions came out like that."

The three-star prospect said a particular performance from his junior film is what persuaded the Georgia coaching staff to offer him.

"They wanted a chance to see my junior film. So (wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton) watched my junior film, and he really liked what he saw. I guarded one of his top receiver targets, AJ Johnson, who's very highly ranked. He has an offer from the Bulldogs. He'd told me I had held him to no completions that night. I guarded him the whole night.

“They targeted him 15 times, and he left with zero catches. Hankton was like, 'Well, if Jordan did this to my top receiver on the board, he deserves the offer.' So that's when he pulled the trigger on me."

Arnold’s secret

Safety Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.) has a secret and isn’t sharing until Wednesday.

Arnold recently spoke to Chad Simmons and said he knows which school he will commit to on Wednesday. Not only isn’t he saying anything publicly, but he’s not letting the each team’s coaching staff know one way or the other at this time either.

"I recently made my decision, but it is going to stay to myself," Arnold said. "I am not telling any coaches from any of the schools where I am going. All will find out at the same time — on signing day."

Arnold spoke about each of the coaches from his final three schools—Alabama, Florida and Georgia—and what he liked about them. With head coach Kirby Smart, it’s all about how relatable he is.

"Coach Smart is the most down-to-earth head coach of them all,” Arnold said. “He is so easy to talk to, he has always made me feel comfortable, and we have such a strong bond. With him, it is not all about football, but about life, how he will help me develop, and he is just so easy to relate to and talk to. I love what coach Smart is all about."

Film don’t lie: Running game struggles

Brent Rollins teased this story with a story the day before highlighting one particular run play against Mississippi State. On Monday, Rollins and Dayne Young went deeper into what went wrong at times with Georgia’s rushing attack in 2020.

The two specifically keyed in on what Mississippi State and Cincinnati’s defenses did to slow the Bulldogs down.

“Given Cincinnati's overall team and defensive success, look for more and more coordinators to adopt elements of their (and Mississippi State's) scheme,” Rollins wrote. “How does Georgia combat these issues? Two ways. First, by continually increasing the diversity in their running game (keep adding more outside zone, counter and pull-and-lead schemes) and choosing one of two-to-three running plays based on the defense's alignment and where the angles are best. Second, and more importantly, keep attacking and improving in the passing game. Force teams to let you run the ball because they're that fearful of your passing game.”

A top seven for Morrissette

Class of 2022 receiver De’Nylon Morrissette (Brookwood/Snellville) is down to seven schools with his recruitment. Those programs are Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Oregon, South Carolina and USC.

Of the seven programs, Morrissette said Georgia is recruiting him the hardest. It helps that the Bulldogs just secured a commitment from Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger) as well.

"Gunner committing to Georgia definitely helps them with me,” Morrissette said. “I have always wanted to come in with a top quarterback in my class, and Gunner is a top guy. I would love to work with him for three to four years in college."

A fifth star?

Simmons attended Saturday’s practice from seven-on-seven team Hustle, Inc., quarterbacked by none other than Stockton. Simmons alluded to the fact that Stockton’s performance, to go with his reputation among recruiters, could propel him to five-star status.

As of now, Stockton is a four-star recruit, although he is considered the No. 2 overall pro-style quarterback in the class of 2022.

“Of course Gunner Stockton was the talk of the day coming off, to some, a surprising commitment to Georgia last week, but for the talented quarterback, it was all about business Saturday,” Simmons wrote. “He is truly one of the elite players in this class, and he continues to show that. He is strong fundamentally, he has the big arm, he is more athletic than some think, and he is a player others want to play with. His stock continues to rise.”

Hoops: Georgia seeks to avenge Auburn loss

Georgia will look for history to not repeat itself when it faces Auburn on the hardwood Tuesday. The last time these two teams met, Auburn won 95-77.

“It all comes down to learning the positive and negative from a previous matchup,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “You learn, you apply, you get better, and you grow. The biggest thing is the awareness of their length around the rim and backboards. Every day is a new day, and you work to control what you can control.”

Clarence Pope’s story