UGASports - The Daily Recap: Jamaree Salyer vs. Brenton Cox

Here is the Nov. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Salyer vs. Cox

Georgia left tackle Jamaree Salyer will see a familiar face on the other side of the line of scrimmage on Saturday.

Outside linebacker Brenton Cox should line up to rush the passer against Salyer quite a bit this week’s game against Florida. Both Salyer and Cox played football with one another growing up, which adds to this week’s excitement.

And of course, Cox was a former teammate of Salyer’s at Georgia. Cox played with the Bulldogs in 2018 before transferring to Florida in 2019.

“Brent is a long-time friend of mine. We played park ball together,” Salyer said. “I’ve known Brent for years, and it will be very exciting to play against him. He is a great player for them, and he is a great player here. That matchup will be really fun for me and I’m sure it will be really fun for him.”

While Cox recently said this game is going to be “personal” for him, Salyer played it cordial, saying he’s ready to compete against his friend.

“We trained together before we got to Georgia, we worked out together so it will be fun to actually put that on a grand stage and go compete,” Salyer said. “I’m really excited about that.”

Teammates react to LeCounte’s accident

Salyer and cornerback Tyson Campbell both spoke about safety Richard LeCounte after the traffic accident that put him in the hospital over the weekend.

“(LeCounte) loves being a leader. So, it hurts him to be in that position (injured) and not be out there with the guys,” Salyer said. “I know he’s going to be sad about the game on Saturday and missing his time. But I think what he’ll miss most is the team—being around the guys.”

“We will miss that very important piece to our defense,” cornerback Tyson Campbell said. “But we’re confident that the [other members of the secondary] can do the exact same. We’re confident with the guys we have in our [defensive backs] room. They’ve prepared right by getting a lot of reps in practice. I don’t have any doubt in my mind about the guys having to step up.”

Next man up

With LeCounte out for the foreseeable future, safety Christopher Smith is projected to start in his place.

“We feel like Chris has gotten a lot of experience. Chris works really hard in practice, and he is ready to play,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Tyrique Stevenson has worked back there, (Latavious) Brini has worked back there. We’ve had Major Burns work back there, so that’s what it looks like at safety.”

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood compiled the snap counts from Georgia’s win over Kentucky. While the offense was on the field for 58 plays, running back Zamir White was able to run for 136 yards and a touchdown on only 28 snaps. Interestingly enough, freshman receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint played all 58 snaps.

Starks: UGA cracks the top three

Class of 2022 athlete Malaki Starks has positioned Georgia, along with Alabama and Clemson in his top three schools.

"Alabama, Clemson and Georgia are my top three," said Starks. "These three just stand out most to me right now. I talk to them a lot, they all recruit me hard and it is the three I am focused on now. This doesn't mean my list couldn't change, but right now, these three stand out most."

The Bulldogs have two things going their way. First, the proximity from Jefferson to Athens is close. Also, Starks lauded his relationship with defensive backs coach Charlton Warren.

"After I camped at Georgia right after my freshman year, they have recruited me really hard," said Starks. "Since my first visit, I just clicked with them. They have shown a lot of love, I like coach Charlton Warren a lot and they have shown me how I can make a big impact if I go there."

Mims keeps getting better

Chad Simmons broke down the recent play of five-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims, who committed to Georgia last month. Simmons is very impressed with a lineman who he said has continued to improve over the course of this season.

Wishing LeCounte a speedy recovery