Here is the Oct. 25 edition of The Daily Recap.

Jacksonville or a home and home?

At least one Georgia player said he would have preferred to play the Georgia-Florida game at each program’s home stadium as opposed to the neutral site in Jacksonville. Safety Christopher Smith would have liked the opportunity to play in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

“I like playing in Jacksonville, but I’d personally like the game to be home-and-home. It would bring a different feel,” Smith said. “I’ve never had the opportunity to play in Florida’s stadium or anything like that; it’s something that I always wanted. But I think it would be great to have a home-and-home, then maybe a game in Jacksonville, something like that.”

Quarterback Stetson Bennett would have enjoyed playing in Gainesville but noted the significance historically of the game being in Jacksonville

“The grass is always greener. But it’s hard to say,” Bennett said. “I don’t really know what that would mean for Jacksonville, Athens, Gainesville the city and all that stuff, but it would be cool to play down there. But as far as permanently, I don’t know.”

Georgia and Florida will play their annual rivalry in Jacksonville through the 2023 season. There is an option the two programs can agree on to play the game in 2024 and 2025 as well but that hasn’t been decided.

The two schools released a statement on the matter Monday.

“The annual game between our two universities is an important tradition. At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically, both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as the last contracted game nears. We anticipate following that timeline. When those discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools’ football programs overall.”

Injury updates

Head coach Kirby Smart said AD Mitchell is still battling back from an ankle sprain that has kept him out or limited since the injury occurred in Week 2 against Samford.

“High ankle sprains, when you talk to everybody across the NFL and across college football, it's hard to pinpoint a measurement,” Smart said. “The first thing you look for is, do they need to do the repair? They do the tightrope and things like Arian (Smith) did. His was not that kind of injury. But it is lingering. It's a pain in the butt. So, he's battling to come back and doing everything we ask.”

Smart also offered an update on defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who sprained his MCL against Missouri.

“In terms of Jalen, it's the knee right now. It's the MCL. But the degree of that, severity of that just depends on conditioning level, how fast he can get back,” Smart said. “He's working to get back and we're hopeful to get both of them back.”

Running back Kendall Milton (knee) and Receiver Ladd McConkey (leg) are expected to play against Florida.

