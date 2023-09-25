Here is the Sept. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Defense seeks improvements

For three weeks, it was Georgia’s offense that was looking to find some consistency. Against UAB, however, the Bulldogs scored on their opening possession and added 21 points in the second quarter.

In this game, however, it was the defense that ended up being the unit that posted more glaring mistakes in a 49-21 victory.

Afterward, Georgia defenders noted that they need to clean up those mistakes with the SEC schedule ramping up, beginning this week against Auburn.

“It wasn’t our best game on defense,” nose tackle Nazir Stackhouse said. “It’s like I said a few weeks ago, we’re going to learn from games like this. It’s not going to be perfect. All we can do is go home, fix what we need to fix, and execute it like we can so we can be victorious the following week.”

It is worth noting that Georgia did not have defensive end Mykel Williams for this game. Head coach Kirby Smart said Williams is sick and should return soon.

“When Mykel went down, it was a next-man-up mentality. We hated for him not to be out there,” Stackhouse said. “With him being such a big part of the pass rush, it’s kind of like what happened to us before when Jalen Carter was out. But we can’t let things like that hurt us defensive-wise.

PFF grades

Despite the big win, Pro Football Focus wasn’t particularly kind to Georgia in giving out its grades in the game. Brock Bowers, who had nine catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns, received an 81.1 overall grade but with a 57.3 on run plays.

Quarterback Carson Beck completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 338 yards, averaging 10.6 yards per completion and 9.4 yards per attempt. Yet Beck earned a 69.0 overall grade.

Defensively, grades were all over the place. Warren Brinson, however, posted the best grade of any Georgia player with an 89.9.

Passing attack victories