The Daily Recap: 'It was really a great offer to me'

Alinen’s Georgia ties

Four-star offensive lineman Olaus Alinen (Loomis Chaffee School/Windsor, Conn.) was born in Finland and lives in Connecticut. But for a brief period of time, he lived in Georgia when his father, Klaus Alinen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons.

As a young kid living in the Peach State, he became quite acquainted with Georgia’s college football program. And as a rising senior, Alinen received an offer to play for the Bulldogs.

"They reached out and they had to watch my tape and everything like that," Alinen said. "They really liked my stuff, how I’m able to move at my size and all that. It was a really great offer for me. It was one that I’ve been waiting since having that background of living in Georgia before as a kid and still having some family friends there and visiting back. I’ve been there recently a couple of times too in Georgia."

Webb updates recruitment

Treyaun Webb (Trinity Christian School/Jacksonville, Fla.) narrowed his list down to 11 schools. Georgia, a program Webb was once committed to, made the cut. Webb said he enjoyed a recent visit he made to Georgia’s campus.

Webb was also previously committed to Oklahoma before head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. Webb is no longer considering Oklahoma.

Assistant salary news

A number of Georgia assistant coaches received raises for the 2022 season.

Tray Scott’s salary is going fom $600,000 to $760,000. Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann will both make $800,000 this season. Todd Monken will now make $1.25 million.

New outside linebackers coach Chidea Uzo-Diribe will earn $450,000 and receivers coach Bryan McClendon will make $700,000.

Hoops: Time is running out

With five games left in the regular season, Georgia would need to win each of them to move out of the bottom four bracket of the SEC Tournament. It’s been a long and frustrating season, punctuated yet again by an 84-65 loss to LSU on Wednesday.

“I really just want to get ready for the next game. That’s really been it the whole time,” head coach Tom Crean said. “That’s what my focus is. We have Ole Miss coming in. Truthfully and truly. All I’m focused on is the daily process of trying to help this team get better. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Baseball: Imposing mound presence

Georgia pitcher Dylan Ross offers a physical presence on the mound at 6-foot-5 and 251 pounds. His fastball in the 90s is also an intimidating trait. However, a lot more goes into Ross’ approach as a pitcher than just trying to dominate with his strength.

“I try to look at every aspect of pitching besides just going on the mound and throwing the ball,” Ross said. “There’s so many more aspects to throwing a baseball on the mound that people don’t see. I’m talking movement prep, arm care, things like that.”

