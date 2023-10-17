The Daily Recap: It's Oscar Delp's time with Brock Bowers out
Here is the Oct. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
What’s next after Bowers’ injury
Georgia received some unfortunate news with tight end Brock Bowers requiring a tightrope procedure on his injured ankle, which will put him out for an indefinite period of time.
Bowers has been one of the best players in all of college football and was a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. The latter won’t happen now that he’s forced to miss an extended period of time.
With Bowers out, Oscar Delp will take over the starting role for the time being. Anthony Dasher noted that Delp has received plenty of playing time and should be ready for the extra responsibility.
“Delp’s a solid player. He’s made excellent strides in his sophomore year,” Dasher wrote. “What he doesn’t need to do is put so much pressure on his shoulders to try and be Brock Bowers. Just focus on being the best version of Oscar Delp he can be and not concern himself with being someone he’s not. Do that, and Delp should be just fine.”
The good and bad from Georgia’s defense against Vanderbilt
Also on UGASports
Bo Walker wants to be the next great Georgia running back.
Dylan James is ready to make an impact for the hoops squad.
Athens North
The Daily Recap is sponsored by My Perfect Franchise
Are you a displaced corporate executive or want to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
Andy is a longtime Rivals board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process.
Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. It's 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901