The Daily Recap: Is Georgia the 'team to beat' for Oscar Delp?
The latest with Delp
Adam Gorney relayed the latest buzz in the recruiting world, which included some updates on some prospects considering Georgia. Among those recruits is tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.), who visited by Georgia and Alabama.
“The four-star tight end visited Alabama in recent days and the Crimson Tide definitely made up significant ground in his recruitment but after a trip to Georgia over the weekend the chatter is the Bulldogs are going to be very tough to beat in his recruitment,” Gorney wrote. “Phrases like 'blown away' and 'loved the environment' were used by Delp and it just looks like Georgia is the team to beat again for the Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth standout.”
As for offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.), leaders Georgia and Miami now have company at the top.
“Georgia and Miami have been the front-runners for the four-star offensive tackle from Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro but now a third team has pulled even with the Bulldogs and Hurricanes,” Gorney wrote. “After a weekend visit to Auburn, the Tigers have moved right to the top with the other teams especially because he had such great talks with the new coaching staff. Hood loved the straightforward approach and that the Tigers’ coaches didn’t sugarcoat anything.”
Bryant’s perspective
Blayne Gilmer spoke with class of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Aaron Bryant (Southaven/Southaven, Miss.) on his Georgia Prospect Perspective podcast. Bryant detailed his recent visit to Athens and how his relationships with defensive line coach Tray Scott and offensive line coach Matt Luke have grown.
Avery has an intriguing offer
Class of 2023 quarterback Neeo Avery (Good Counsel/Olney, Md.) picked up an offer from Georgia recently. However, it’s not at the position he’s currently playing. The Bulldogs want Avery to play tight end in college, with the young prospect having the build to do such a thing at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds as a high school junior.
"I talked to Coach (Buster) Faulkner and Coach (Todd) Hartley," Avery said. "They told me they were excited to have me down there and that they thought I could be a good quarterback, but they saw me as an NFL tight end. They offered me as a tight end."
In addition to Georgia, Penn State has offered Avery as a tight end. Cincinnati offered as a quarterback. Joining Georgia and Penn State at the top of Avery’s list is Maryland.
Although Avery will continue to play quarterback, he is looking into the possibility of preparing for a position change in college.
"I plan on finishing out my high school career at quarterback,” Avery said. “I will be training also at receiver and working on running routes and blocking and things like that."
College Football Playoff reaction
With the College Football Playoff committee discussing expanding to 12 teams, Dayne Young, Radi Nabulsi, Brent Rollins and myself discussed what this means for both Georgia and the greater landscape of college football.
Hoops: UGA adds two assistants
Georgia announced that assistant men’s basketball coaches Wade Mason and J.D. Powell joined head coach Tom Crean’s staff.
Mason has 12 years of coaching experience with his last five coming as an assistant at Stephen F. Austin. Powell was an assistant at the College of Charleston before being hired by Crean.
“Wade and J.D. are big-time additions to our staff,” Crean said. “We are extremely excited to have them. I am confident their contributions will be immediate and impactful. They bring a combination of both energy and experience that will be invaluable as we work to bring championships to Georgia Basketball.”
