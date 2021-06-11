The Daily Recap: Is Georgia the 'team to beat' for Oscar Delp?

Here is the June 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The latest with Delp

Adam Gorney relayed the latest buzz in the recruiting world, which included some updates on some prospects considering Georgia. Among those recruits is tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.), who visited by Georgia and Alabama.

“The four-star tight end visited Alabama in recent days and the Crimson Tide definitely made up significant ground in his recruitment but after a trip to Georgia over the weekend the chatter is the Bulldogs are going to be very tough to beat in his recruitment,” Gorney wrote. “Phrases like 'blown away' and 'loved the environment' were used by Delp and it just looks like Georgia is the team to beat again for the Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth standout.”

As for offensive tackle Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.), leaders Georgia and Miami now have company at the top.

“Georgia and Miami have been the front-runners for the four-star offensive tackle from Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro but now a third team has pulled even with the Bulldogs and Hurricanes,” Gorney wrote. “After a weekend visit to Auburn, the Tigers have moved right to the top with the other teams especially because he had such great talks with the new coaching staff. Hood loved the straightforward approach and that the Tigers’ coaches didn’t sugarcoat anything.”

Bryant’s perspective

Blayne Gilmer spoke with class of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Aaron Bryant (Southaven/Southaven, Miss.) on his Georgia Prospect Perspective podcast. Bryant detailed his recent visit to Athens and how his relationships with defensive line coach Tray Scott and offensive line coach Matt Luke have grown.