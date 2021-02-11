UGASports - The Daily Recap: Is Georgia a major factor for elite Texas OL?

Here is the Feb. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Who’s protecting Gunner Stockton?

When it comes to the class of 2022, Jake Reuse took a look at the offensive linemen Georgia will be going after. He listed five offensive linemen to keep on your radar, including five-star prospect Kam Dewberry (Atascocita/Humble, Texas). Although Georgia has recruited well along the offensive line, the Bulldogs aren’t showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to next year’s group.

Snagging Dewberry would be a big deal considering the distance from Georgia.

"Dewberry is a super physical, nasty, play-through-the whistle type at left tackle, with great feet and a ready-made frame," Reuse wrote. "Interestingly enough, the Bulldogs are sitting well for his services in his top five. For Dewberry, the key moving forward will be the ability to visit Athens, as is the case with many high profile prospects. Still, he has Georgia up at the top of his travel itinerary, and that’s a huge sign. A visit could certainly serve to shake this up even further, and Dewberry doesn’t seem to be married to sticking at home, with Oklahoma, LSU, and Ohio State among his contenders as well.

“Texas A&M has been a factor and will continue to be so moving forward. But the Bulldogs could be poised to see their already high stock climb significantly if and when they’re able to get Dewberry to campus.”

Reuse also mentioned Tyler Booker (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.), E’Marion Harris (Robinson/Little Rock, Ark.) and Qaeshon Sapp (Lee County/Leesburg) as offensive linemen to watch with this class.

Two confirmed to return

Receiver Demetris Robertson and defensive lineman Julian Rochester will return for the 2021 season. UGA released its updated roster with both players on it, with sports information director Claude Felton confirming they were still with the program.

Outside linebacker Walter Grant will not be on the roster for the 2021 season, however.

Nation already has more than 20 offers

Class of 2023 cornerback Ethan Nation has already compiled over 20 scholarship offers. Among those programs are Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC and Utah.

Nation spoke about these schools with Chad Simmons, including Georgia.

"I live in Georgia now, and a lot of people around here are Georgia fans, so that was a big offer for me too,” Nation said. “Georgia is a top 10 school, they recruit well, and I like how Kirby Smart played defensive back. I want to learn more about Georgia.”

Baseball: Webb recovering from Covid-19

Pitcher Ryan Webb is doubtful for Georgia’s opening series against Evansville due to a bout with Covid-19.

“He’s behind a little bit, and we don’t know if he’s going to be ready for that first weekend,” Stricklin said. “He’s throwing 95 mph, and looks normal. But we’ve got to build him up. When you have got high draft picks like that, you’ve got to take care of them.”

