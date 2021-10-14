The Daily Recap: Is defense back in vogue?

Here is the Oct. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Defense is back in style

The SEC’s final two unbeaten teams have been two of the best on the defensive side of the ball through the first half of the season. Georgia has allowed an average of only 5.5 points and 203.5 yards per game. Kentucky is allowing an average of 17.5 points and 305 yards per game.

This led to a reporter to ask head coach Kirby Smart whether defensive minded head coaches like he and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops were the reasons for their improved play in 2021.

“I’m not really sure. It’s got a lot more to do with the players on the field than the coaches, in my opinion,” Smart said. “I think both Mark and myself have good players. Those guys go out and compete at a high level, so I don’t know if that’s got anything to do with your history or background.”

However, Smart noted there have been some differences with how defenses are playing teams.

“It’s a different kind of year in the SEC so far. You’re seeing different kinds of offenses and some different kinds of defenses,” Smart said. “It’s morphing more toward trying to prevent more explosives, and they’ve tried to match the offense with people playing three downs and six defensive backs across the board. So, some of that’s changed, but I really don’t think it’s pertinent as far as pertaining to who the head coach is.”

Delp commits

Georgia’s tight end room is about to get even better.

Already possessing an embarrassment of riches with Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, the Bulldogs received a commitment from Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.) on Wednesday. Delp, a four-star prospect, is considered the No. 2 tight end recruit in the nation.

"I always kind of knew in the back of my mind it was somewhere that I could, there was a very high chance I’d end up there," Delp said. "Ever since that first game against Clemson, I really knew. Just watching what they did with Brock, they did everything they told me they were going to do. That kind of sold me on it. Every game since then has kind of solidified it even more."

Delp explained that tight ends coach Todd Hartley did a great job in recruiting him to the program.

​​"He knows how to recruit very well," Delp said. "He cares about you as a person and a football player. I think that’s one of the reasons he’s such a good recruiter—because he gets with you on a real personal level. He recruited my family as well, he wasn’t just recruiting me. He won my parents over, won me over. They can’t wait to send me off with him and be mentored by him. They just think that he’s a perfect fit for a tight ends coach."

With Delp in the fold, Jed May took a look at who might be coming next on the list to commit to the Bulldogs.

How UGA’s secondary has succeeded

Although the secondary entered the year inexperienced, Georgia has been strong when it comes to pass defense. Brent Rollins took a close look at how the UGA defensive backfield has been able to hold teams to only complete an average of 57.6 percent of their passes.

“With the defensive backfield it had the past two seasons, the Bulldogs would often end up in some variation man coverage, and especially Cover 1 (single safety in the middle of the field with everyone else in man-to-man coverage),” Rollins wrote. “In 2020, the defense played Cover 1 on 26 percent of the snaps, trusting Stokes, Campbell and the others to lock down their man and allow maximum rushers be committed to pressuring the quarterback.

“Well, what do you think Georgia's defense has done without the experience and skill set of those now NFL-level players? They've played more zone coverage. While it seems so simple and logical, sticking with that concept and executing it when you have been a certain type of team over the past two years is actually quite difficult.

“How much more zone? A significant amount. After being, in essence, a 50-50 man versus zone team over the past two years with Cover 1 the most played coverage, the Georgia defense has played a variation of zone coverage concepts on almost 70 percent of its snaps this season. That number doesn't even include the combination of man and zone, such as two-man or two deep safeties with man coverage underneath. Cover 1 is now the Bulldogs' fourth-most played coverage through six games. Again, while intuitive and simplistic in the big picture, the ability to adapt in a significant manner has been impressive.”

Jackson comes through for the Bulldogs

When Christopher Smith suffered a shoulder injury against Auburn, safety Dan Jackson stepped up and recorded a team-best six tackles. Jackson, a walk-on, said his rise to legitimate playing time alongside a number of elite-level recruits has been a dream come true.

​​“Practice is really where I get the most confidence and I know I can get the job done,” Jackson said. “As far as everything else, it’s been a surreal experience, but if called upon, I’m ready to play.”

Returning home