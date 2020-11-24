UGASports - The Daily Recap: Injury updates to Jordan Davis, Richard LeCounte

Here is the Nov. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury update

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said there is a chance defensive tackle Jordan Davis will be able to make his return this week against South Carolina. Davis has been out due to an elbow injury.

“We're hopeful on Jordan,” Smart said. “Jordan has a chance, and that's promising. We're hopeful to get him back and get him back out there going.”

Smart also offered an update on safety Richard LeCounte’s timetable to return. LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident three weeks ago, with Smart saying it’s still uncertain when he will be back on the playing field.

“Richard isn't able to get out there and practice yet. I don't honestly know with Richard. I’ll find out more today,” Smart said. “I know he's trying his best to get back and come back as soon as he can. I'd say that he is probably doubtful for this game.”

Looking ahead with Daniels under center

After his stellar outing in a win over Mississippi State, JT Daniels’ surgically-repaired knee held up just fine in the two days after the game. Smart said Daniels had no setbacks after playing his first game since tearing his ACL last year while with the USC football program.

“He came out feeling fine. He didn't take many hits,” Smart said. “You think about it; playing quarterback in a game is not a lot different than playing it in practice, other than when you get tackled or hit,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I think he took one really good shot on one of the deep balls, but it didn't affect his knee. He did a good job. One time, protection broke down and he got down and took the sack. He didn't avoid it, he didn't get rid of the ball, but he didn't turn the ball over."

While Daniels had a spectacular debut for UGA, Smart was hesitant to offer up any opinions on what his ceiling as a football player might be.

“I don’t know that you know that right now,” Smart said. “You see him make good throws. I think his mobility is not going to do anything but hopefully improve. His decision-making—the people around him have to play well. He’s got to get a run game around him to help him in order to reach his full potential and things like that.”

Film don’t lie: UGA vs. Mississippi State on defense

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the game tape from Saturday’s game and assessed what went wrong on the defensive side of the ball.

“The rush three and drop eight strategy is what had slowed down Leach's offense since the opener against LSU,” Rollins wrote. “However, the most perplexing thing about Georgia's iteration of this strategy was the linebacker play and drops. The ‘mesh’ routes, as they are called (two receivers crossing in the middle), were open the first three quarters of the game because of the linebacker depth.

“Given (Mike) Leach's offensive strategy, normal pass drops were not called for in this game. As I described in my postgame observations, it was quite clear Bulldog defenders were not comfortable for most of this game, playing too passively. The linebackers could have squatted at the depth they started on this play, or played much closer to the line of scrimmage, and then taken their normal drop.”

While Georgia’s defense had trouble getting off of the field at times, Young credited Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers for playing a superb game.

“This was only his second start, and he completed 41 passes for 336 yards, a touchdown, and no turnovers,” Young wrote. “He was accurate and efficient, especially with this pass to the numbers over Mark Webb. Rogers could very well be the next Leach protégé to light up college football.”

Three key plays that might have gone unnoticed

Here’s a closer look at three plays that helped lead Georgia to a victory over Mississippi State. Two of the players were those that otherwise may have gone unnoticed. The third—varying from the original intention of the series—was a play within a big play that needed to be highlighted.

PFF grades

Paul Maharry compiled the grades assigned to Georgia players, per Pro Football Focus. Leading the way to no one’s surprise was Daniels, who posted a 94.8 overall grade. On defense, defensive lineman Jalen Carter posted the best grade with an 81.0.

Hoops preview

Anthony Dasher wrote up a season preview for the Georgia men’s basketball team, which unfortunately won’t get to tip off its season Sunday against Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb had someone within the program test positive for Covid-19, which led to the game’s cancellation.

Making the case

Since four-star cornerback Nyland Green (Newton/Covington) remains uncommitted, the Rivals’ reporters who cover each of his final schools weighed in on where things stand with his recruitment. Although Auburn’s chances appear slim, Georgia, Tennessee and Clemson all seem to have a shot.

As for Georgia, Jake Reuse shared his thoughts.

“Green is perhaps the hardest read left on Georgia’s board,” Reuse wrote. “The Bulldogs certainly have several factors playing in their favor, from proximity to friends already on the team. The familiarity with Athens and opportunity to be a 'hometown hero' are seemingly tough to pass up on, but the Vols have made this really interesting over the last couple months. My gut says Georgia pulls it out as of today, but this one seems to change on a daily basis, so don’t hold me to it.”

Mike Farrell agrees with how Reuse is leaning at the moment.

“I’m going with Georgia here but no one really knows as it’s been close for awhile. It looked like Clemson was out but the the Tigers are very much back in and Tennessee has made a great push. Give me the Dawgs for the in-state win.”

Back in black