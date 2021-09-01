The Daily Recap: 'If (a title's) not coming, then what are we doing?'

Here is the Sept. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A national title is ‘overdue’

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart believes his program has a national title in sight in the near future. At least that’s how he’s going to approach matters as he enters his sixth season with the university.

​​"Well it has to be coming, right? If it’s not coming, then what are we doing?" Smart said.

The Bulldogs came close to a national championship in 2017 by taking Alabama to overtime in the College Football Playoff title game. However, Tua Tagovailoa found Devonta Smith for a touchdown on a second-and-26 play that gave the Crimson Tide the victory.

With a talented roster on the 2021 squad, Smart acknowledged that expectations are high for his team to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2017.

"It’s always long overdue, right? I don’t care if you won one three years ago, it’s overdue," Smart said. "For me, that’s the end game, that’s the goal; that’s what you’re always trying to work towards. It doesn’t make it a successful season or failure if you don’t. I just don’t look at things that way. I don’t let that control the thought process of my life. But I certainly pursue excellence, and that’s what excellence is."