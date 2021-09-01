The Daily Recap: 'If (a title's) not coming, then what are we doing?'
A national title is ‘overdue’
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart believes his program has a national title in sight in the near future. At least that’s how he’s going to approach matters as he enters his sixth season with the university.
"Well it has to be coming, right? If it’s not coming, then what are we doing?" Smart said.
The Bulldogs came close to a national championship in 2017 by taking Alabama to overtime in the College Football Playoff title game. However, Tua Tagovailoa found Devonta Smith for a touchdown on a second-and-26 play that gave the Crimson Tide the victory.
With a talented roster on the 2021 squad, Smart acknowledged that expectations are high for his team to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2017.
"It’s always long overdue, right? I don’t care if you won one three years ago, it’s overdue," Smart said. "For me, that’s the end game, that’s the goal; that’s what you’re always trying to work towards. It doesn’t make it a successful season or failure if you don’t. I just don’t look at things that way. I don’t let that control the thought process of my life. But I certainly pursue excellence, and that’s what excellence is."
Injury update
Smart said receiver Dominick Blaylock (ACL) is close to returning to live action. However, Smart isn’t sure of a date as to when that will occur. He did commend the wideout for his approach to his rehab all offseason.
"Dominick’s done an incredible job of rehab," Smart said. "He’s worked really hard. It’s been a tough year on him."
Smart also said that center Warren Ericson is “doing awesome” as he recovers from an injury to his snapping hand. Ericson has been able to practice with the Bulldogs for the past two weeks.
Harris has a silent top three
Class of 2023 cornerback AJ Harris (Glenwood/Phenix City, Ala.) announced a top 13 not too long ago. However, he has a silent top three that he and his family are keeping close to the vest.
Harris spoke with Ryan Wright about what programs he plans to visit this fall and what coaches are telling him they like about his game.
