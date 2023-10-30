Here is the Oct. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

A sweet homecoming

Quarterback Carson Beck waited his turn to have a moment like this.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native spent the past three years as a backup and elected not to transfer when he would have had the opportunity to do so. The decision has paid off with the Bulldogs sitting at 8-0 and with Beck lighting up Florida with 315 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.

“I’ve been waiting for this for four years, since the second I got here,” Beck said. “I knew one day I was probably going to play in this game. It was obviously a lofty dream and goal that I had when I was growing up. To come out there and do that, execute like that as a team, it doesn’t get any better.”

Given the hometown significance, Beck’s teammates knew just how meaningful a strong performance would be.

“I think everyone knew how much this game meant to him,” McConkey said. “He let us know before the game that this was personal, and he stepped up and played phenomenal.”

PFF grades

Speaking of Beck, Pro Football Focus rewarded his stellar performance with an 89.4 total offensive rating. His passing plays grade was a 90.8. Defensively, Jalon Walker posted a 95.1 overall grade thanks to some exceptional pass rushes.

Georgia’s offense lights up Florida