Tough, but not terribly loud

Following Georgia’s 38-10 win over Tennessee, quarterback Carson Beck was asked if crowd noise was ever a factor in the game.

The short answer was not so much.

"I thought Auburn was louder. But, obviously, it's a super-tough environment. And, with that first touchdown (Tennessee scored), it got loud. Out there on offense on the field, it got loud but nothing to where it really affected us. And that comes through with good preparation and practice."

The Volunteers scored on their opening play of the game, which did excite Neyland Stadium quite a bit. But as Georgia moved the ball on its ensuing possession, the crowd quieted a bit. It did so even more as the Bulldogs reeled off 24 unanswered points.

Georgia’s offense was in sync once again, with Beck throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Brock Bowers noted that the offense has progressed nicely throughout the season.

"We are definitely clicking better than we were.," Bowers said. "Every single week, we are getting better and better. That's how it should be going through the season. Hopefully, we just keep on that trajectory."

By the numbers

Dave McMahon took a look at all the important stats that were produced in Georgia’s win over Tennessee.

Of note, Georgia snapped Tennessee’s 14-game home winning streak, Georgia won its 28th consecutive game and Beck’s 3,320 yards now sits in sixth place in program single-season history.

