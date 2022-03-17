The Daily Recap: 'I give Coach Schumann all the credit'
Here is the March 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Tindall gives Schumann credit
When Channing Tindall arrived at Georgia he was projected to be an outside linebacker. However, it didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to move him inside. Tindall credited co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann for helping him transition into a player who would end up NFL-ready once it was time to leave the university.
“I give Coach Schumann all the credit. I was an edge rusher when I came here, didn’t know anything about spin and set, nothing about coverage; I really came in raw,” Tindall said. “I didn’t know anything. But he took time with me. I had to show initiative, but he spent extra time with me and took me from the basics to where I am now.”
Tindall took part in Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday, performing in front of a program record 122 NFL personnel.
Nakobe Dean took part in the workout but was slowed by a pectoral injury.
“Time will tell,” Dean told reporters. “I just need to get healthy. That’s the main goal. I just want to be ready for the draft, OTAs, rookie camp. My goal is to be 100 percent by then. I’m ready to start working on football-specific things.”
Speaking of the new record
Head coach Kirby Smart found it remarkable that so many NFL representatives descended upon Athens to look at the players who helped lead his team to a national championship.
"I think it's very unique to have this kind of collection of talent," Smart said. "You don't have that every year. It's not every year you're going to have 14 guys at the combine. It's just tough to do. And I'm proud of this group." this past season.
O’Neil recaps UGA visit
Blayne Gilmer caught up with class of 2024 quarterback Danny O’Neil (Cathedral/Indianapolis) to discuss his recent visit to Georgia’s campus. Although O’Neil doesn’t have an offer from Georgia yet, it’s possible one is on the way soon.
O’Neil said he spent a lot of time on his visit speaking with offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Why Georgia is in Tate’s top five
Five-star receiver Carnell Tate (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) explained why Georgia made his top five, which also includes Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
“Georgia made my top five because I have a great relationship with coach (Bryan McClendon) and I know what Georgia is capable of doing. They’re a highly competitive team in the SEC and they know how to develop their guys.”
Ben Jones re-signs with Tennessee
Outside the Vent
Firing off eight initial FutureCast predictions.
Longtime Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will sign with the Dodgers.
With the NCAA Tournament beginning Thursday, here are some Final Four and national title predictions.
