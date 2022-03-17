The Daily Recap: 'I give Coach Schumann all the credit'

Here is the March 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Tindall gives Schumann credit

When Channing Tindall arrived at Georgia he was projected to be an outside linebacker. However, it didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to move him inside. Tindall credited co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann for helping him transition into a player who would end up NFL-ready once it was time to leave the university.

“I give Coach Schumann all the credit. I was an edge rusher when I came here, didn’t know anything about spin and set, nothing about coverage; I really came in raw,” Tindall said. “I didn’t know anything. But he took time with me. I had to show initiative, but he spent extra time with me and took me from the basics to where I am now.”

Tindall took part in Georgia’s pro day on Wednesday, performing in front of a program record 122 NFL personnel.

Nakobe Dean took part in the workout but was slowed by a pectoral injury.

“Time will tell,” Dean told reporters. “I just need to get healthy. That’s the main goal. I just want to be ready for the draft, OTAs, rookie camp. My goal is to be 100 percent by then. I’m ready to start working on football-specific things.”