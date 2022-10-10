Here is the Oct. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A career day

While the passing game was trying to find its footing for most of the day, Georgia’s running backs pounded Auburn throughout the course of the team’s 42-10 victory.

Running back Daijun Edwards, who saw mostly mop-up duty a year ago, had a career outing for the Bulldogs, carrying the ball 12 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns. He became the first Georgia player since Sony Michel in the 2018 Rose Bowl against Oklahoma to run for three touchdowns in a single game.

"I thought he did a really good job," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "He does a good job around the goal line, makes people miss. He’s elusive, but not so much explosive. He’s probably not going to break off a super long run, but he gets a lot of positive runs. It’s really hard to get him for a tackle for loss."

Edwards is on the smaller side of Georgia’s running backs, checking in at 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds. However, he runs with purpose and has been tough to bring down. He excited the Sanford Stadium crowd a couple of times by staying upright against multiple Auburn defenders, with his offensive linemen helping push him for extra yards.

"If you look at (Edwards) with a regular shirt on, his arms are cut, his legs, his quads, his calf muscles," defensive tackle Zion Logue said. "He works, man. He’s nothing but a workhorse. Ever since he got here in 2020, he’s just been a steady guy, steady working, steady improving."

Unrealistic expectations

After Georgia’s exhilarating and dominating performance over Oregon, it led many to believe the offense would do whatever it wanted to any opponent. That hasn’t been the case in recent weeks.

Anthony Dasher drove home the importance of Georgia realizing that it’s important to change those expectations while simultaneously figuring out a way to start faster offensively.

“Remember back in the season opener when Georgia scored the first seven times it touched the ball? As impressive as that start was, it also created an unfair level of expectation on the offense by fans and media alike,” Dasher wrote. “While it would be nice if the Bulldogs would start faster offensively than they have the past three games, you’re not going to hear Smart complain a whole lot with his team rolling up 500 yards of offense for the fourth time in six games.

“Nevertheless, with a quartet of games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Kentucky after next week’s homecoming tilt against Vanderbilt, it’s going to behoove the Bulldogs and quarterback Stetson Bennett to start putting points on the board a bit quicker than what we’ve recently seen.”

By the numbers

Dave McMahon broke down all the important stats from Georgia’s win over Auburn. Included was the fact that Georgia scored five touchdowns on all five trips to the red zone. This is a major improvement on how things were trending in games against Kent State and Missouri.

