Oct. 31 edition of The Daily Recap

Injury report

Right tackle Amarius Mims is getting closer to a return to the field following an ankle injury suffered in the third week of the season.

Head coach Kirby Smart said that for Mims to return, however, he needs to not only be healthy but feel confident in being able to play at full speed.

“He’s got to get healthy to play, and he’s got to be the best available player to play,” Smart said. “He’s working his butt off. He did extra work Friday, he did extra work Saturday, extra work yesterday, and he’ll go out there today continuing to work. But at the end of the day, he’s got to be confident to go out and play. He’s much closer today than he was last week, that’s all I can tell you.”

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (foot) returned against Florida and forced a fumble on a sack. Smart said his playing time will increase as his stamina returns.

“It’s getting him back in the right shape, stamina. He hasn’t been able to practice very much and didn’t do much last week until Thursday,” Smart said. “He’s at a position where he rolls over there with Mykel (Williams) and Tramel (Walthour), and hopefully we can take a load off those guys and keep them fresher, and give us a little more size.”

Defending Cook

Smart said that defending quarterback Brady Cook will be a challenge for his defense in Saturday’s game against Missouri. Cook has thrown for 2,259 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.

"(Cook) is very experienced, which is the No. 1 quality you look for,” Smart said. “How many games has he played in, what experience has he had, has he played on the road in our conference? He’s done all those things and he’s done them really well. They’re using him, his legs, and his ability to run really well. He’s a competitor, he’s fast on tape, and he’s playing at a high level. He’s doing it with some weapons offensively.”

