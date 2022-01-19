The Daily Recap: 'He's just a freshman'
Here is the Jan. 19 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
‘He’s just a freshman?’
As Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was accepting the Football Writers Association of America Freshman of the Year Award, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer interrupted to share a story courtesy of his young child.
“My eight-year-old son just said, ‘Wait a minute … he’s just a freshman?”’ Beamer said. “I said, ‘Yeah, he’s just a freshman.’ He said he thought he was a senior and gone; he just walked out of the room.”
Beamer, the FWAA’s co-winner for the First-Year Coach of the Year Award, then noted the Gamecocks have two more years to play against Bowers before addressing him directly.
“I seriously loved watching you play,” Beamer told Bowers. “You’re a hell of a football player.”
Bowers, who caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns, said being an early enrollee helped tremendously.
“Coming in early definitely helped. I had no clue what to expect because I hadn’t played football in over a year. Playing in spring ball, getting my butt beat a little by some of the dudes out there, it just kind of got me going again in a football mindset,” Bowers said. “That’s what helped me get back in a football mindset. It was kind of hard at first getting back in a football mindset, but once it got going, I felt comfortable again.”
Bennett behind the scenes
Jed May wrote a detailed account of what not only this season was like for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, but his entire path from overlooked recruit to Orange Bowl and national championship Offensive MVP.
His mother Denise Bennett helped tell their family’s side of the story, including how tough it was to handle some of the hurtful and negative things anonymous people on the internet would say.
“I am a mother of a child that I can't defend,” Denise Bennett said. “That’s not okay, that’s not my position in life. As a mother, you defend your children to the end. That’s my job. In this position, I can't. There’s no good that would ever come out of it. I can’t do it. That is so hard.”
Film don’t lie
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young broke down the game film from Georgia's fourth quarter surge in the national championship game.
Spike Squad represent
Outside the Vent
Mike Farrell names his best assistant coaching hires in the early offseason.
Nick Saban takes a political stance on voting rights legislation.
The mysterious cold case of Tupac and Jim Mora Jr.
Former Hawaii coach June Jones wants another shot to coach his old program.
