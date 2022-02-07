The Daily Recap: 'He's going to bring that dog mentality'

Here is the Feb. 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

What UGA is getting in Uzo-Diribe

Anthony Dasher gleaned some information on new Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe by speaking with Juda Parker, his former teammate at Colorado. Uzo-Diribe and Parker played on the defensive line together, with Parker noting how intelligent Uzo-Diribe is when it comes to the game.

“Georgia is getting someone who will get their players coached up. I think he’s going to bring a lot of excitement. He’s going to bring that dog mentality, if you will, just because when he was playing, he was locked in that zone,” Parker said. “That’s important to have and it’s something you can’t really coach as a player. If he can instill that in a lot of his players, they’re going to be in a great position to make plays.”

Parker told Dasher that he wasn’t surprised Uzo-Diribe went the coaching route after their playing days were over. Uzo-Diribe was previously at TCU.

“Absolutely. He just had a very high football IQ. He understood what everybody was doing on the field. It was kind of like having a mini coach. He just knew what everybody’s responsibility was, because he took the time. He was a student of the game,” Parker said. “The coaches we had, he would jump into their hip pocket, ask a lot of questions and he was a role model for a lot of us on the D-line. We respected that.”

Xs and Foes

Brent Rollins took a deep dive into a couple areas where Georgia can improve its passing attack.

“On the bright side (another than the obvious of winning the National Championship), Georgia just had its most efficient, explosive and productive season in the passing game since Kirby Smart’s arrival,” Rollins wrote. “Yet they can still get even better. Bennett and the offense also now have a full spring and fall camp to work on these issues with him as QB1 and continue their offensive ascension. game for the 2022 season.”

Hoops: Heartbreaker at Stegeman

Georgia lost yet another game over the weekend, although this time it was an unexpectedly close one against No. 1 Auburn.

“I’m definitely disappointed for our fans and our players. The disappointment level of the game is one thing, and after watching the last play, where every referee describes that if a man is retreating like Jaxon (Etter) was doing and is outside of his cylinder, then it’s an offensive foul,” said head coach Tom Crean said. “I thought our kids competed at a high level. I just saw that clip again—I’m just trying to prepare myself mentally,” Crean said. “It’s a tough way to lose, but at the end of the day, our guys played extremely hard.”

