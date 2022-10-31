Here is the Oct. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Run game wears down Florida

Following a mistake-filled third quarter, Georgia regrouped and closed out Florida in large part due to its rushing attack. The Bulldogs finished the 42-20 victory with 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Daijun Edwards played a massive role in this, totaling 12 carries for 106 yards and two scores. Head coach Kirby Smart was pleased with what he saw from him over the course of the game.

"(Edwards) is a patient runner," Smart said. "He eats yards after contact. That run that he broke out of there, I think was really big for us that took it from eight to 15. That was a huge run. He was really patient. I don't know if those guys can see him behind there because he's so little."

Smart added that Kenny McIntosh, who totaled 16 carries fo 90 yards and two touchdowns, ran much tougher following his third-quarter fumble.

"I thought Kenny McIntosh showed a little something tonight now, when he came out after that fumble," Smart said. "He had that eye of the tiger, and he wanted the ball. He was running the ball hard and physical and getting yards after contact."

‘Complementary football’

Smart noted that while there are some areas to fix, his team has done a good job assisting one another at different positions. He also singled out quarterback Stetson Bennett as someone who played a great game against the Gators, minus a few throws.

“This team continues to work hard and get better, you know? Stetson's (Bennett) playing good. He had some moments tonight, but he also did some really, really good things in that game that maybe the normal eye doesn't see,” Smart said. “If we could take away the couple decisions, he played really well, and it allows us to score because we're probably not what we were defensively last year. But we play as a team, we play complimentary football, and that's important you know. But we have to keep getting better. We’re not there and people want to put us there, but we're not there."

