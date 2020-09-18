UGASports - The Daily Recap: Green raves about UGA, kicker competition heats up

Here is the Sept. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Green: ‘Georgia is just amazing’

Jake Reuse caught up with four-star cornerback recruit Nyland Green (Newton/Covington), who offered up some detail about why Georgia remains among the top teams he’s considering. Among the reasons is his relationship with defensive backs coach Charlton Warren.

“It stands amazing with them,” Green said. “They’re always sending me film of them practicing and doing DB drills, and it’s good because the head coach played defensive back and coaches them. That’s amazing, and I could learn from him at a spot he played? Coach Warren is my dawg. He coaches everything back there, and he’s my guy. He’s an amazing coach, and he’s definitely going to put some guys in the league. He’s great with press technique, off technique. He’ll tell you what you need and what you don’t.

“There’s so much I could say about him that it’s unbelievable. He’s the guy. He’s the man. Outside of football, we’re talking shoes, we’re playing Madden. He never beats me, just to get that out of the way. He’s scared to play me. We talk life and how practice went today. We just have a great time and a great relationship.”

Green said he’s in no rush to make a final decision at this time. He did say Georgia will be in his top-five, however.

“I’m really having fun with it,” Green said. “I’ve been trying to do a top five, but I’ve been so busy. I’ve got school, football, and I’m just trying to make time to do it. I’m just having fun with it.”

Podlesny making his push

Given that Jared Zirkel arrived on scholarship, it’s long been assumed that he’d be the front-runner to be Georgia’s starting place-kicker. What’s transpired since has been a legitimate competition, with third-year sophomore walk-on Jack Podlesny making a strong push to win the job.

Anthony Dasher spoke to Podlesny’s high school coach at Glynn Academy, Rocky Hildago, who gave a glowing review of his former player.

“You could tell the first time he kicked the ball he had that kind of potential; it just had a different sound coming off of his leg,” Hidalgo said. “But the thing about it is, he worked incredibly hard to win the job here. He made himself into what I think was the best kicker in the state his senior year. He was incredible.”

Chubb’s big night

Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb helped the Cleveland Browns defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 Thursday night.

Chubb carried the ball 22 times and totaled 124 yards and two touchdowns.

This was Chubb’s 12th Career 100-yard rush game in the NFL. He had 24 100-yard games with the Bulldogs.

The 124 yards was the fifth-most of his career.

The four games he posted more yards were against the Falcons in 2018 (176), the Ravens in 2019 (165), the Patriots in 2019 (131) and the Cardinals last week (127).

This marked the fourth time in Chubb’s young career that he has totaled two or more touchdowns in a game. With Georgia, Chubb totaled two or more touchdowns in a game 15 times.

Dawgs at the U.S. Open

Former UGA golfers Brendon Todd and Harris English are tied for eighth at the U.S. Open after shooting 2-under par on Thursday.

Amateur Davis Thompson, currently a junior at Georgia, is tied for 14th at 1-under par. Thompson was even leading at one point.

Call for the mailbag

Dasher is taking submissions for the UGA mailbag. If you haven’t posed a question yet, do so here. And if you haven’t subscribed to UGASports.com yet, please do so today by clicking the link here!

Westmoreland gets eight offers in seven days

Class of 2022 outside linebacker prospect Donovan Westmoreland (Griffin/Griffin) has seen his stock rise considerably of late.

Over the summer, Westmoreland received his first offer from Akron. But beginning on Sept. 7, more offers started rolling in. In a span of seven days, he received scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Tennessee and Troy.

Much of that has to do with Westmoreland's start to the high school season, which has seen him tally five sacks in two games. Westmoreland spoke with Chad Simmons about how recruiting has picked up so suddenly.

"I thought I would get some offers this season, but I did not think I would get all the offers I have gotten this soon," Westmoreland said. "I have definitely been surprised. I was focused on playing hard, working to win a state championship this season, so to get offers like Georgia, I was not expecting it."

Westmoreland said UGA defensive line coach Tray Scott has been in contact with him since the offer came. Being a Georgia native, he's excited that home-state school decided to extend an offer.

"I remember the excitement before the games at Georgia," he said. "That was really cool. I love how they come out of the tunnel through the smoke. That was really exciting. I also like how much they love football at Georgia. It is a great school where they just love the game."

Carter could be among nation’s best freshmen

With Georgia forced to replace five defensive linemen in its rotation, freshman Jalen Carter could see significant minutes early in his career. And if so, Rivals’ Mike Farrell believes he could be among the true freshmen who will contribute to their team’s success.

“Carter is an athletic freak at the DT spot who has the quickness to shoot the gap early and will adjust to bigger linemen well,” Farrell wrote. “It could take a few games but he will impact in a big way.

