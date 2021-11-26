The Daily Recap: Georgia Tech has 'underachieved by every measuring stick'

Here is the Nov. 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Could Georgia Tech make a coaching change?

Anthony Dasher caught up with JacketsOnline’s Kelly Quinlan and asked him if Georgia Tech could potentially move on from head coach Geoff Collins at the end of this season. Quinlan doesn’t believe the program will head in that direction barring a catastrophic performance on Saturday.

“I don't see them making a change unless they lost like 100-0 to Georgia, and to be honest, I doubt Kirby Smart wants to do that, because right now you have Collins being a thorn in the sides of more serious rivals like Auburn or Tennessee or even Florida with recruiting, while not being in the same league or as competitive as the team was under Paul Johnson,” Quinlan said “I think with the SEC Championship game looming, Kirby calls off his Dawgs early, and I think Tech's team can have a reasonable performance against Georgia's twos or threes, avoiding that type of beatdown.”

Quinlan was also asked how shocking it is to see Georgia Tech in a position that sees itself with a 3-8 overall record.

“It's pretty surprising to lose so much when you have more talent than some of the teams you play, like Virginia or Boston College,” Quinlan said. “This is the worst season of ACC football, and the worst teams I've seen in my 12-plus seasons covering the league, and a bowl game should've been doable. Collins made the offseason and preseason motto WIN21 with an eye clearly toward raised expectations. They have underachieved by every measuring stick and prognostication.”

How love fuels Davis’ journey

Jed May wrote an excellent story on how those important in Jordan Davis’ life helped shape him into the player he is today. Davis’ mother Shay Allen explained just how important defensive line coach Tray Scott was when it came to recruiting her son to Georgia.

Allen said Scott was like an “older brother” to Davis from the onset.

“I think that’s what kids need in the first place is a person who’s consistently in their life,” Allen said. “It doesn’t matter what’s happening, you get on their nerves, and you probably want to choke them out and everything, but they’re still there the next day. You’re mad yesterday, but tomorrow, the next day, you’re still there. I think it was about that. That’s what really creates a bond, when somebody’s going to stick with you through everything, and they’re still going to be there on your side.”

UGASpots Rewind

This episode of UGASports Rewind features former UGA standout fullback Jeremy Thomas, who discussed the Georgia Tech game from 2003.

With Georgia needing a victory to ensure a spot in the SEC Championship Game, Thomas was a major factor in a 34-17 Bulldogs victory over the Yellow Jackets on the Flats.