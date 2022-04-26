The Daily Recap: Georgia's spring surprise at receiver

Here is the April 26 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Spring surprise

Anthony Dasher wrote that receiver Dominick Blaylock was one of the more surprising players to produce during the spring. Dasher noted that Blaylock has proved a lot of doubters and naysayers wrong throughout his journey back.

“When you suffer a pair of ACL tears, one has to be a tough and determined son-of-a-gun to bounce back the way Blaylock has,” Dasher wrote. “There were some folks—perhaps myself included—that had written off the former four-star who had such an impressive freshman season two years ago. But thus far, Blaylock has proven everyone wrong. He might be Georgia’s best route runner: very intelligent; someone who plays the position with a lot of passion and thought. Considering all he’s gone through and the effort he’s made to come back, he’s one of those players it's easy to cheer for.

Defensive back commits

A week after he decommitted from Notre Dame, defensive back Justyn Rhett (Bishop Gorman/Las Vegas) committed to Georgia. Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown played a major role in sealing the deal. Adam Gorman wrote that Rhett will fit in with Georgia’s man coverage style on the outside.

“Rhett is physical, fast, aggressive, plays with toughness and really does fit Georgia’s style of defense on the outside,” Gorman wrote. “If there’s one question about his game it will be whether he can turn and run with the elite receivers in the SEC but he has speed and his physical style of play will be an asset to the Bulldogs.

Jed May wrote about which defensive backs were next on Georgia’s wish list now that Rhett is in the fold. Among them is class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschton, Ga.).

“Downs has been one of Georgia's top targets in the 2023 class for a long time,” May wrote. “He's the definition of a natural safety with great athleticism and natural ball skills. Downs has visited Athens multiple times this spring, including a trip as soon as the dead period ended on March 1. Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State are the three main contenders duking it out in the battle for Downs.”

Hoops: Bulldogs add transfer

Georgia added Oklahoma State transfer Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe to its roster on Tuesday. Last season, Moncrieffe averaged 4.2 points and 4.9 rebounds for Oklahoma State.

Moncrieffe told Anthony Dasher that he’s looking forward to the challenge of helping head coach Mike White build a winning program.

“Georgia just won the national championship in football, and I know the fans there are wishing for a basketball team they can be proud of,” Moncrieffe said. “That was something that was really enticing to me, and taking on that challenge, to make Georgia basketball relevant and competitive to compete for championships.”

The potential No. 1 overall pick