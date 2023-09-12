Here is the Sept. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

‘Selfless player’

Georgia may have recruited Dillon Bell to be a receiver. However, with Georgia dealing with injuries at running back, Bell has been asked to spend some time at this position as well.

Head coach Kirby Smart mentioned again that Bell has been practicing at running back in recent weeks, which came into fruition during Georgia’s 45-3 win over Ball State.

“First of all, Dillon Bell has been a selfless player. He's done what we've asked. He's a really good wideout. This has been going on for a while. So, this is not something that's been new,” Smart said. “We've done this lot with a lot of players. Our situation at running back, having guys go back there and look, understand certain plays they can run. He's big enough, you know, 200 pounds plus, to pick people up. He's physically tough. He strikes people. So he can protect. He can do a lot of things from the backfield. And it's something we're always going to have, you know, as an option or package, but a lot of it has to do with the health of our backs.”

Bell carried the ball three times for 28 yards, which included a nifty 21-yard touchdown.

Offensive line eyeing improvements

Guard Tate Ratledge believes the offensive line has plenty of room to improve based on the unit’s start to the 2023 season. Specifically in the run game, the Bulldogs were only able to total 99 rushing yards on 28 carries.

“There is definitely a lot of room for improvement. We have to be more physical, get more movement, open up better holes for our backs to hit,” Ratledge said. “Personally, it just wasn’t our standard. I think there’s a lot of ways to improve in that, and it all starts in practice and how we approach things.”

Ratledge said there is one specific area he wants to see get better.

“Physicality, and wanting to finish people,” he said. “We need to have a mindset to go out there and make somebody quit. I think that’s what it takes to play in the trenches anywhere, but I’d like to see that mindset out of all of us and have it be a consistent mindset, not just a once-a-week kind of thing. We need to go out there and improve on something every day, and work toward that.”

Also on UGASports

Javon Bullard has an ankle injury and his status is unknown for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

The snap counts for each of the players who appeared against Ball State.

‘Nice move’