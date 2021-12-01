The Daily Recap: Georgia's recruiting success continues

Here is the Dec. 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

McElderry commits

Georgia picked up a commitment from class of 2023 offensive tackle Ryqueze McElderry (Anniston/Anniston, Ala.) on Tuesday. It’s worth noting that McElderry’s dream school was once Alabama, only to commit to the Crimson Tide’s opponent in the 2021 SEC Championship this week.

"So, I got the offer from Alabama the day after I dropped my top five," McElderry said. "That hit hard because I've had Alabama as a dream school ever since I was a little kid. I really didn't have a good relationship with Alabama though. Not like the relationship at Georgia. With Georgia, it's like I have a family bond. At Alabama, it's just like a mutual or friendship bond."

Jed May spoke with McElderry following his recruitment ceremony. McElderry told May that the Georgia coaches are comfortable playing him at guard or sliding him out to tackle if he grows a few inches. As it stands, McElderry is 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds.

Ryan Wright wrote about how important this pickup is for the Bulldogs, stating that McElderry should have a chance to crack the two-deep early in his career.

Defending Young

Georgia figures to have a tough task when it comes to defending Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate Bryce Young. Head coach Kirby Smart lauded Young for how calm he’s proven to be under pressure.

“It's like he's composed at all times and has great presence in the pocket, great distributor of the ball,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He knows where all his outlets are. He can draw the defense to him and dish the ball, much like a point guard in basketball.”

Linebacker Quay Walker said Young has the ability to make plays both in and out of the pocket, which could pose quite the challenge in Saturday’s SEC Championship.

“He’s a pretty good athlete, so when he’s in the open field we’ve got to make sure we get him on the ground, no matter what it is. Even with him being in the pocket,” Walker said. “Credit to what Coach Smart said, he is pretty much like a point guard. We just have to do what we have to do.”

College Football Playoff rankings

After last week’s college football slate, one change occurred in the College Football Playoff rankings. Behind No. 1 Georgia is top-four newcomer No. 2 Michigan. The Wolverines defeated Ohio State to jump into the playoff picture. No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati round out the group.

On the outside looking in are No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 6 Notre Dame.

Naturally, Smart said he’s not concerned about the rankings at this time.

"I've said all my career that to win SEC championships is almost just as hard, because the years I spent at Alabama you could say that winning the SEC Championship was just as hard as trying to win a National Championship, and it's one of our goals,” Smart said. “We want to put it on this wall in here, and to do that, you've got to win the SEC. That's what we're focused on.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed the upcoming game between Georgia and Alabama for the SEC crown. The guys took listener and subscriber questions.