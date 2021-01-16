UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA keeps Texas from taking defensive coordinator

After a day of wondering whether Georgia would hold on to its defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning announced he will stay put for the 2021 season .

Here is the Jan. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to woo Lanning away from Georgia but for what would be a lateral position. UGASports.com kept subscribers filled in, with Radi Nabulsi reporting on the DawgVent during the day that Lanning was likely to stick around.

Lanning, 34, has been at Georgia for three season with the last two being as a defensive coordinator. Last season, Lanning earned $1.25 million.

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon broke down the important stats on defense and special teams from the 2020 season. Of note, Georgia set a program record after leading the nation by only allowing 72.3 rushing yards per game. When it comes to special teams, Jack Podlesny’s 53-yard field goal against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was the second-longest in program history in a postseason game.

This long field goal trails only Rodrigo Blankenship’s 55-yarder in Georgia’s Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma during the 2017 season.

Georgia leads for Floyd

Class of 2022 safety Emory Floyd (Hillgrove/Powder Springs) will commit to the college of his choice on May 7. He is choosing between Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina. Of those programs, Georgia is currently the leader.

"Georgia is for sure up there at the top,” Floyd told Chad Simmons. “Since they offered me they have been recruiting me hard, staying in touch and making me feel like part of the family."

Much of Floyd’s love for Georgia has to do with defensive backs coach Charlton Warren.

"I have gotten close to coach Warren," said Floyd. "It is not just about football with him. We talk about life, my family, track, golf — we can talk about anything.

"He is always checking on me, checking on my family, and I know he cares about me and wants to better me as a man. He is a big part of why I feel strong about Georgia."

New Dawgs on campus