Here is the Dec. 20 edition of The Daily Recap

Another answer in the middle?

It won't be easy replacing Jalen Carter inside. In trying to do so, Georgia is looking to add yet another big interior defensive lineman in this year's recruiting class.

Already with Jamaal Jarrett in the fold, the Bulldogs are hoping to land defensive lineman Jordan Hall to add depth and size up front. In his signing day cheat sheet, Paul Maharry included Hall as one to watch on Thursday.

"A 6-foot-5, 306-pound grown man who just so happens to be a senior in high school," Maharry wrote. "In all seriousness, one look at the tape and Hall sticks out as being a true interior defender that Kirby Smart could use to plug the middle of the line."

Hall will announce his commitment on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

"Hall has a top four of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU," Maharry wrote "It seems like Georgia is in the driver's seat, but who knows when you have three other SEC schools listed on his commitment announcement?"

Miller looks back at decision

Jed May wrote at length about offensive lineman Joshua Miller, who is enrolling early at Georgia. In the story, Miller explained why he ultimately decommitted from Penn State to go to Georgia.

"At the end of the day, I really just had to sit down and think about the goods and the bads of both sides, the goods and the bads if I was to flip from Penn State to Georgia," Miller said. "When it really boiled down to it, I just kind of felt like I knew what decision I had to make regardless of how I felt about trying to protect other peoples’ feelings or not trying to hurt somebody else. At the end of the day, it’s a business. I’ve really got to do what’s best for me."

Miller also explained what kind of player the Bulldogs will be getting.

"I feel like me, just me being myself, I feel like I’ll come in there and, even though I’m a younger guy, a lot of cats will look up to me as a leader just because of the way I carry myself," Miller said. "They’ve got somebody who’s going to come in and is ready to do what he’s got to do to be where he needs to be and support the team in the best way he can, whichever way he needs to, wherever they need him. That’s what I’m ready to do for them."

