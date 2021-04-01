UGASports - The Daily Recap: Georgia adds another tough series to future slates

Here is the April 1 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Power 5 series added to future schedules

Georgia announced it has scheduled a home and home series with Louisville for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Georgia will travel to Louisville in 2026 and Louisville will play in Athens in 2027.

This is the latest in Georgia’s quest to ensure it has a competitive Power 5 non-conference opponent not named Georgia Tech on the schedule. Here are all of the Power 5 programs scheduled through the 2033 season thus far.

2021: Clemson (Charlotte)

2022: Oregon (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

2023: at Oklahoma

2024: Clemson (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

2025 at UCLA

2026: UCLA, at Louisville

2027: at Florida State, Louisville

2028: Florida State, at Texas

2029: at Clemson, Texas

2030: Clemson, Ohio State

2031: Oklahoma, at Ohio State

2032: Clemson

2033: at Clemson

Thorson explains commitment

Jake Reuse was able to catch up with Australian punter Brett Thorson (Melbourne) who committed to Georgia on Wednesday. Thorson explained his background and why he is joining the Bulldogs.

“It’s been kind of a tricky, weird story, but I joined a program called Pro Kick Australia," he said. "We’ve got two coaches, John Smith and Nathan Chapman. They teach us how to punt. We, obviously, know how to kick for football already, but they teach us how to punt American footballs. They film us doing that and then send it on to coaches in America. Those guys see the film, and if they like what they see, they’ll ask for more. In my case, Coach [Todd] Hartley liked the film that was sent to him, and it goes from there. I’ve been working with Coach Hartley, and we sent him more film. It eventually led to an offer.”

Thorson's background is in Australian rules football and he's never been to the United States. He plans to enroll in Georgia at January. Thorson said he's heard nothing but great things from the former Australian punters who pursued football in the U.S.

“All the boys from Pro Kick who’ve gone over already say it’s a life-changing experience," Thorson said. "They say it’s the best time of your life, and you’ll never forget it. To come over on a scholarship is an attraction and you get to live life like you’re in the movies. I’ve always been fascinated with America and American sports. The opportunity to continue my education while doing that as well is a highlight. There’s a lot of positives, and it’s hard to narrow down.”

‘Dream offer’

Class of 2023 four-star cornerback AJ Harris (Glenwood/Phenix City, Ala.) holds 29 scholarship offers, with Georgia being a recent program to extend one. The offer from Georgia is one Harris was hoping to receive.

“Basically, to make a long story short, I've been attending their football camps since the seventh grade to attempt and eventually get on their radar for a scholarship offer—which I did," Harris said. "It built a good relationship with the coaches there with consistently going to the camps. I definitely have a good relationship with those guys up there.”

