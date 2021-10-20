The Daily Recap: George Pickens has been 'tremendous' with rehab

Here is the Oct. 20 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending ‘A tremendous job of working and recovering’ It was quite noticeable to see receiver George Pickens going through a workout during pregame warmups before Georgia’s victory over Kentucky. Pickens, who tore his ACL during spring practice, has mostly done his rehab out of plain sight. At Sanford Stadium, reporters and photographers caught him going through the workout, which led a reporter asking head coach Kirby Smart about the junior receiver’s status moving forward. Predictably, Smart didn’t give much information on the topic. "He’s done a tremendous job of working and recovering," Smart said. "Dr. (James) Andrews, Ron Courson, myself, and George’s parents have all been involved in that conversation. Not something that we’re open to share. I’m just very hopeful that he’s able to get back 100 percent—that’s our concern." It has been nearly seven months since Pickens tore his ACL. Time will tell whether Pickens is able to return for any game action this season. But it’s certainly a good start to see him moving around in the manner he did last Saturday.

Burden picks Missouri Georgia came up short when it came to snagging five-star receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East. St. Louis, Ill.). During a commitment ceremony Tuesday, Burden chose Missouri over Georgia and Alabama. The Tigers are Burden’s second school he has committed to as he was once previously pledged to Oklahoma. Rumors vs. Facts

Who’s next? With Burden choosing Missouri and Aliou Bah (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) picking the Bulldogs in the past two days, Jed May put together a list of who could be the next recruit to commit to Georgia. May listed three names—with two of them being five-star prospects and the other a high four-star recruit. Madden assists in recruiting Ryan Wright caught up with Georgia commit CJ Madden (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.), who said that this past Saturday was the first time he’d been in Athens since pledging to the program. Madden also told Wright he is assisting the coaching staff in recruiting all of the key players who are still available. Film don’t lie Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the defensive film from Georgia’s victory over Kentucky. Both Young and Rollins noted just how dominant the defensive line has been thus far. “Georgia's dominance in the interior of the trenches is the story of the first half of the season,” Young wrote. “It's a nameless unit in terms of the awards circuit. I give it three years before some NFL broadcast has a graphic showing all of the names and broadcasters marveling at, 'How were all of these guys on the same college defense?' It starts with Jordan Davis. He has helped changed the culture of the defensive line at Georgia. Jalen Carter is both starring now and will at the next level. That duo is special together. “Davis and Carter are on a different level right now,” Rollins wrote. “Davis has already tied his career high in sacks for the season and is two stops away from setting a career high in that category. Carter is currently the fifth-highest-graded defensive linemen in the Power 5 (from Pro Football Focus) and leads the team with 21 total quarterback pressures. Neither is at the point where the offense should consider leaving them one-on-one.” Awards Season is upon us

One last look at the highlights

