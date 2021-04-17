UGASports - The Daily Recap: G-Day to provide test for DBs

Here is the April 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

All eyes on the secondary

With Saturday’s G-Day Game upon us, a lot of attention will be on Georgia’s secondary to see how it has developed over the offseason. The unit has been tasked with replacing six contributors from the 2020 roster.

“The DB’s are coming along,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We have a long way to go, but we’re getting there. I haven’t seen any regress. That’s the good thing, but if we’re on a one-mile journey, we've just hit the first quarter. We have a way to go. We have to figure out who it is. We have guys in that position who have been beat up and haven’t been able to practice. We’re already thin and already young. If you miss practice time, that’s hard. We’re trying to grow those guys up. We’re in constant search of our best lineup.”

At cornerback, Ameer Speed, Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber have been competing for the outside corner spots. Freshman early-enollee Lovasea Carroll, recruited as a running back before switching to cornerback, has put in a good spring as well.

Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith have been the top two safeties.

“Every one of them wants to get better, and every one of them is trying to get better. We have flashes of some good plays. Consistently, we have to improve. We have to improve the consistency in the secondary,” Smart said. “That starts with tackling. That starts with eye control. It’s not just the corners—it’s the safeties as well. It’s communication. All those things are critical. We’re not where we need to be, but I didn’t expect them to be. We have a way to go.”

Williams update

Adam Gorney provided an update on where things stand with the recruitment of defensive end Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.).

“When Williams decided not to commit in the last few weeks others became more involved, including USC, Ohio State, LSU and others,” Gorney wrote. “Many believe Georgia is still the team to beat by far for the in-state five-star defensive end, but Alabama seems to be picking up the heat as well.

“If Williams’ recruitment goes on much longer and the Crimson Tide get even more involved then things could be even more interesting.”

Game time