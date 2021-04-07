UGASports - The Daily Recap: Freshman WR catches JT Daniels' eye

The Daily Recap: Freshman WR catches JT Daniels' eye
April 7
Mitchell catches Daniels’ eye
JT Daniels said freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell has grabbed his attention since he enrolled at Georgia in January. What Daniels likes the most about the young wideout, who has an ideal frame at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, is his eagerness to practice when he calls for a throwing session.
“I’m definitely a fan of AD,” Daniels said. “One thing I can say that jumped out to me initially when he first got here, and I had my throwing sessions with the receivers—he was a consistent show. He was there every time and liked to run. He’d get his conditioning in. Talking about how he plays, he’s got great twitch and is going to develop to become a great young player. We’ve just got to let him take his time and learn the system and do his thing, and I think he’ll be a good football player.”
Daniels a believer in whole receiving corps
Although George Pickens is out indefinitely with a torn ACL, Daniels isn’t concerned about the receivers on the UGA roster whatsoever. Throughout the spring he has gained an even better rapport with the wideouts, which will be needed since Pickens isn’t someone you can simply replace.
But it’s not like the Bulldogs are void of talent elsewhere at the position group, which Daniels was quick to point out on Tuesday.
"Obviously, we have a loaded receiver room. It’s great to see some of the young guys: J-Rob (Justin Robinson); Jermaine (Burton), before his little knee thing; D-Rob (Demetris Robertson) has been stepping up; Kearis (Jackson) is always Kearis," Daniels said. "We have a great receiver room, and as much as you hate to lose George—and you do—there’s no understating that you have a lot of guys who are going to work their butt off and try to develop and produce the way they have.”
The Bulldogs will also have Arian Smith available this season, although he is dealing with a wrist injury at the moment. Burton is also expected to be fine for the preseason in August.
Pursuit of Smith quite telling
Anthony Dasher offered some additional insight into defensive back Tykee Smith, the West Virginia transfer who committed to the Bulldogs on Sunday. Dasher said that when he spoke to Smith Sunday night, there was a great deal of excitement in his voice.
“There was honest-to-goodness excitement in Smith’s voice when discussing his opportunity with the Bulldogs,” Dasher wrote. “Not only is he excited to be in a position to compete with Latavious Brini for the starting spot at star, but Smith spoke several times of how thrilled he was to bring some experience to the Bulldogs’ young secondary.
“Georgia’s youth at that position has been well-chronicled, and Smith said he’s ready to do whatever he can to help with the maturation process for the group.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discussed Smith’s arrival to the UGA roster. The guys talk about the role Smith can fill in Georgia's secondary. Radi gave a good breakdown of his recent 3-2-1 Report on UGASports, which he revealed some takeaways from Georgia's first scrimmage of spring football. Jake wrapped the show with listener questions and recruiting updates.
Baseball: Bats go silent against Georgia Southern
Georgia was unable to get its offense going in what turned out to be a 2-1 loss to Georgia Southern.
“They pitched really well, they played great defense and got two balls up in the jet stream that carried out, unfortunately,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had a couple of chances, but just couldn’t get the hit to drive the runs in.”
Calling all students
Attention UGA students, we want you to join our staff!— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 6, 2021
If you are interested in volunteering with Georgia Football recruiting operations, please click the link in our bio and fill out the online application by April 19th.
You must be a current UGA student to apply.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/kqn5j2TvxN
Giving back
Always great to have @OperationTeam8 stop by practice!— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) April 6, 2021
#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/96qUuDGKau
Outside the Vent
Washington State just picked up a running back transfer from Wisconsin.
Position battles to watch throughout the SEC.
Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez announced his retirement.
Tennessee suspended a linebacker who allegedly abused a kitten.
LSU’s associate AD filed a $50 million lawsuit against the school, Les Miles and a law firm representing the school.
