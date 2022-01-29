The Daily Recap: Freshman DE might earn early playing time

Here is the Jan. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

An early role for Williams

Anthony Dasher began his early enrollee series by taking a close look at what freshman Mykel Williams will bring to the Georgia roster in 2022. Dasher predicts that the number of departures on defense will put Williams in a role where he should see a decent amount of playing time during his first collegiate season.

“One does not have to be Nostradamus to predict Williams playing a key role for the Bulldogs at defensive end,” Dasher wrote. “That's especially true with Travon Walker moving on to the NFL. The Bulldogs will be looking for some of their younger players at the position. As an early enrollee, Williams will receive ample opportunity to show what he can do. Williams is already ahead of the game from the standpoint of fundamentals and versatility.

“He's able to stand up as a straight-on pass rusher, play with his hand in the dirt or move inside, should he be asked to do so. Like any freshman, Williams probably needs to get a bit stronger, but that won't be a problem under the direction of strength coach Scott Sinclair. Williams projects as a key performer Georgia over at least the three seasons, beginning this fall. His future is extremely bright.”

Familiar face

Georgia has welcomed Mike Bobo back to the coaching staff.

Bobo has joined the Bulldogs in a support staff role. This marks Bobo’s return to the program after previously spending 14 years on former head coach Mark Richt’s staff as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Following his time with Georgia, Bobo became Colorado State’s head coach prior to the 2015 season. After his dismissal from Colorado State, Bobo was the offensive coordinator under Will Muschamp at South Carolina during the 2020 season. He then became Auburn’s offensive coordinator for the 2021 season but was fired at the end of the regular season.

Bobo’s son Drew Bobo signed with the Bulldogs as an offensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2022.

Owens in town this weekend

Class of 2023 running back Rueben Owens (El Campo/El Campo, Texas) will be unofficially visiting Georgia’s campus this weekend. He also plans to swing by North Carolina while he’s visiting the Southeast.

Owens is highly sought-after, considering the huge junior season he put in. He ran for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns this past season. Owens mentioned Georgia as one of the five places he plans to take an official visit to as well.

This is good for Georgia