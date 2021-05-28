The Daily Recap: Four-star WR believes he could play early at UGA

Here is the May 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Antwi ready for busy summer

Four-star receiver Kojo Antwi (Lambert/Suwanee, Ga.) is prepared to spend the next five and a half weeks visiting the college programs he’s considering the most. Georgia is among that group, along with USC, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Of those schools, however, Antwi said he has developed the best relationships with assistants at Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Still, Georgia will have a shot to play catch-up in this area when he visits the program during the first weekend of June. And as far as Georgia goes, Antwi loves the pedigree of the program.

“Their development program for players and them competing for a national championship every year are the big draws for me," Antwi said. "The coaching staff that they have over there and the reputation they have around college football are great. I think I could go out there and potentially play my freshman year. Jermaine Burton and them saw the field their freshman year so seeing the field early is something that interests me. Gunner Stockton is trying to get me to come to Georgia.”

Speedy athlete sees recruitment pick up

After timing a 10.37 in the 100-meter dash, three-star athlete Jaren Kanak (Hays/Hays, Kan.) has seen a great deal of interest from college programs around the country. Among those is Georgia, which would love to add a 6-foot-2 and 210-pound player with those kinds of jets.

"I talked to Coach (Glenn) Schumann, the linebacker coach. Obviously, he likes me as a linebacker, thinks I do a lot on the defense, special teams, etc,” Kanak said. “We just kind of started talking early. Well, it might've been a week or two weeks ago, just talking earlier. They originally wanted me to maybe come up for a visit before finalizing the offer, but they ended up sitting down and watching my film with the staff and everything, and said, 'We've got to get this guy now.' So, he FaceTimed me just the other day and let me know they were going to go ahead and offer me."

In addition to Georgia, Oklahoma, USC, Alabama and Florida have checked in.

"It's been interesting for sure,” Kanak said. “Definitely crazy. It's kind of overwhelming a little bit, but I try not to get too overwhelmed by it," Kanak said of the recent influx of offers. "I've been very blessed with all the opportunities. So I'm just excited and blessed to get all the attention.”

Core concessions to cost less

Five core concession items at UGA sporting events will drop by almost 50 percent, athletics director Josh Brooks revealed Thursday. Brooks announced this news at the annual UGA Athletic Board of Directors spring meeting.

Those core items are bottled water, bottled soda, candy, hot dogs and popcorn.These price reductions were able to happen thanks to the cost-cutting measure of using a mobile ticketing system.

"My goal—and this isn’t just about families; it’s about anyone—I’ve been in enough venues and watched families walk up to the concession stand. I don’t want that family of four to pay $40 or more to feed their family. That’s not the experience I want to create. If I’m talking about packing volleyball, softball, soccer, non-ticketed events, or even our ticketed events, I want to create a good experience,” Brooks said. “I’ve talked about managing people over profits. It’s not always about profits. Our donors do a phenomenal job of buying tickets and supporting us in many ways. It just felt like this was an area where we need to give back, do more, and make this more of a family atmosphere—or for anyone. Trust me, I’ve seen enough families, and I know what it’s like to feed three boys at an athletic event. It’s important to me.’’

Under 100 days

Thursday marked 100 days until Georgia’s regular-season opener against Clemson. Blayne Gilmer wrote about where things stand with the football program now that the Bulldogs are in the double-digits from playing a game again.

“Finally, we should consider the actual preparation,” Gilmer wrote. “Spring practice was much welcomed by the Georgia program, as a majority of the team had never had the benefit of going through that phase of development. Certainly, those reps provided teachable moments, and the Georgia coaches hope those early lessons took root, producing wisdom and confidence to supersede the actual level of experience in positions of need. However, as valuable as spring was, the injury bug bit the Dawgs during that period. Staying healthy leading into the Clemson game will be paramount, especially at wide receiver and defensive back. Key position battles will headline fall camp on the offensive line, on the offensive perimeter, and as mentioned, in the defensive backfield.

“One hundred days. Don't blink. With all that's set to take place in the summer after a long, COVID-altered period of time, the moments will be fleeting.”

Baseball: Stricklin confident team will get NCAA bid

Although Georgia bowed out of the SEC Tournament following a 4-0 loss to Ole Miss on Thursday, head coach Scott Stricklin believes his squad has done enough to receive a bid to this year’s NCAA Tournament.

“We certainly haven’t played well the past two days, but it’s still the full body of work,” Stricklin said. “I’ll stand by my statement. If we’re the best baseball conference in the country, then we should be the best represented. The strength of schedule, the RPI, 14 wins in this league is a big deal.”

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced Monday afternoon.

