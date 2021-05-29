The Daily Recap: Four-star DE lauds relationship with Scott Cochran
Four-star getting more acquainted with Georgia
Class of 2023 four-star defensive end Kelby Collins (Gardendale/Gardendale, Ala.) said his relationship with UGA has grown thanks to the bond he has forged with special teams coordinator Scott Cochran. Collins, who will visit Georgia on June 10, has mostly spoken to Cochran throughout the recruiting process.
"My relationship with Georgia is good. It got started after the first time I talked to Coach Cochran, and ever since then, we've been in contact," Collins said. "I've seen it grow as I've gotten more comfortable talking to the staff, especially with being able to get there in person soon. I've mainly been talking to Coach Cochran."
Thus far, Collins, who has 20 offers, is a fan of Georgia’s approach to recruiting him.
"I feel like they treat everyone equally," he said. "What I like about them the most is how they build relationships with your family and make it feel like an at-home vibe."
Sleeper recruit beginning to attract attention
There is a lot to like about Falentha Carswell (Washington County/Sandersville, Ga.) when it comes to his potential as a football player. When you’re 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds with the frame to add additional weight, many teams will get excited about bringing you into the fold.
There’s just one catch with Carswell. He’s never played a down of varsity football. That will change this fall with Washington County.
The class of 2022 prospect said he is beginning to see interest from teams such as Georgia and Alabama due to his potential and athleticism. With Georgia, he’s looking forward to showing the coaches what he can do soon to potentially earn an offer.
"They've been great,” Carswell said of the UGA coaching staff. “We talk about some things I can work on to be more successful on the field, and we're all excited for camp (June 1)."
Godfrey details upcoming UGA visit
Blayne Gilmer spoke to class of 2023 outside linebacker Grant Godfrey (North Gwinnett/Suwanee, Ga.) for his Recruiting Every SECond podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network. Godfrey’s father, Randall Godfrey, played linebacker at Georgia from 1992 to 1995. Watch and listen as the younger Godfrey discusses his upcoming workout with UGA co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and his current offer from the Kentucky Wildcats.
Fiscal Year 2022 budget approved
The UGA Athletics Association Board approved a budget of over $150 million for the Fiscal Year 2022 on Friday at Lake Oconee. Athletics director Josh Brooks credited the ability to operate with this figure for the program adhering to its “mission critical” mandate during the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the pandemic, UGA’s athletic program did not have any layoffs, cuts or furloughs.
‘’We’re talking about some big schools making massive cuts and laying staff members off,’’ Brooks said. ‘’We had no layoffs, no furloughs, no pay cuts. And we were able to still do a lot of things, like charter flights. The question was, whenever an expense came up, ‘Does it impact the life of the student-athlete?’
