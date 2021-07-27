The Daily Recap: Four five-star prospects on Georgia's wish list

Here is the July 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Updated leaderboard

Jed May updated Georgia’s recruiting leaderboard, which featured updates on four five-star prospects. Among those is defensive tackle Travis Shaw (Gimsley/Greensboro, N.C.), who continues to have Georgia in his top two.

“Shaw is at the top of Georgia's defensive line board for 2022,” May wrote. “His official final four includes Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T. Sources tell UGA sports this is a two-team race between UGA and UNC. Clemson also reportedly received a visit from Shaw on July 25, but for now it's still the Bulldogs and Tar Heels in a tight battle.”

Fellow defensive tackle Walter Nolen (Powell/Powell, Tenn.) has Georgia in his top five.

“Nolen joins Travis Shaw at the top of Georgia's defensive line wish list,” May wrote. “His top five features the Bulldogs along with Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, and Alabama. Nolen visited Athens twice in June, once on June 10 and again for the scavenger hunt on June 26. UGA is more realistically in his top two or three.

May noted that while receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) is committed to Oklahoma, the Bulldogs are still doing everything they can to get him to change his pledge.

Prior to his Oklahoma commitment, Burden had Georgia in his top five.

“Burden might be Georgia's top flip candidate on the board right now,” May wrote. “His pre-commitment top five featured Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Ohio State, and eventual choice Oklahoma. The top receiver in the 2022 class has remained in contact with the Georgia staff and is planning a visit to Athens the final weekend in July for the cookout in Athens. Burden has also told UGASports that Georgia and Missouri are the two programs working hardest to flip him.”

Another five-star prospect Georgia hopes to flip is cornerback Jaheim Singletary (Robert E. Lee/Jacksonville, Fla.). Singletary is committed to Ohio State, although his recruitment could go all the way to national signing day.

“Singletary committed to Ohio State over the rest of his top four, which included Georgia, Clemson, and Florida,” May wrote. “The Bulldogs have remained a factor in his recruitment, and there's a decent chance Singletary visits Athens during the final days of July. This is a recruitment that will likely go until Singletary officially signs with his school of choice.”

Edge rusher search continues

With Georgia continuing to recruit edge rushers, Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.) is someone the Bulldogs are paying close attention to. Although Stewart will be in College Station, Texas, this weekend, his opinion of Georgia remains high.

“There is nobody recruiting Stewart harder than Dan Lanning, UGASports is told,” Blayne Gilmer wrote. “The relationship between Lanning, Stewart, and Stewart's camp has grown tremendously since late May. Recapping visits, the source said, ‘Georgia was the best visit by far!’ So, Georgia has momentum here. The visit to A&M is being done more so out of courtesy to Coach Bryant Gross-Armiento (formerly of Georgia). Coach BGA was very close to Stewart during his first two years of being recruited by UGA.

“An official visit to Georgia is a definite, UGASports is told. Also, UGASports is told that Stewart likely will attend multiple Georgia games this fall.”

Making sense of expansion talk

Anthony Dasher, like many who follow college football, is looking to make sense of the potential of Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC. Considering the stature of the two programs, combined with what it would mean for the Big 12 to lose them, college football is destined to change in a major way if this goes through.

With 16 teams, what will the conference look like when it comes to divisions?

“By now you’ve probably seen some mock alignments, one of which moves Alabama and Auburn over to the SEC East,” Dasher wrote. “Not the most ideal scenario, huh? Others have suggested pods, where the 16-team conference would be broken up into four groups of four. Personally, that latter suggestion makes me dizzy. One cannot imagine the wrangling and arm wrestling that would need to take place to determine how that scenario would ultimately shake out. Other concerns: Injuries over an extended season with the 12-team playoff.

“What about the SEC Championship? You could probably still do it with two eight-team divisions. Pods? Don’t even begin to ask me how you’d make that happen, knowing you’re working with a 12-team playoff field.”

What matters to Kelly

Receiver Omari Kelly (Hewitt Trussville/Trussville, Ala.) said he isn’t worried about how Georgia’s offense produces on the field this fall. He is more concerned with the relationships he’s building with each school recruiting him.

Thus far, Kelly has developed a strong bond with UGA receivers coach Cortez Hankton, who he described as an “older brother.”

"It’s a pretty cool experience because you don’t see that every day," Kelly said.

Rumors vs. Facts