The Daily Recap: Florida likely to play both QBs against UGA

Here is the Oct. 29 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

How Florida uses its quarterbacks

Anthony Dasher spoke with GatorsTerritory’s Nick de la Torre about whether Florida will start Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson at quarterback this Saturday. With the Gators coming off of a loss to LSU that saw Jones get benched, de la Torre believes that head coach Dan Mullen will have both in the game-plan.

"I'm leaning towards believing Dan Mullen when he says that Florida plans to use the quarterbacks the same way he has this season,” de la Torre said. “That means I believe Emory Jones will start, and Anthony Richardson will get the third drive. I think Jones will have a shorter leash this weekend, though. The LSU game was the first time we saw Jones actually get benched, as Richardson led four-straight touchdown drives. They're very similar quarterbacks; it's not like 2020, when Jones would spell Kyle Trask and you had an entirely different style of quarterback back there.

“Richardson is a more physical runner, which opposing defenses have countered by stacking the box when he comes in. That has led to Florida dialing up deeper passing plays when they get man coverage. Jones can do that as well, but Florida's offense has looked better and more capable of attacking opposing defenses with Richardson at quarterback."

Is Humphrey a lock for Georgia?

Adam Gorney and Adam Spiegelman discussed whether cornerback recruit Julian Humphrey (Cedar Lake/Houston) is a lock for Georgia or not. Gorney believes he is but Spiegelman believes it’s still an open race with Texas A&M still being a major factor.

“Lock might be a tad too much but maybe not. Georgia looks like the team to beat in his recruitment,” Gorney wrote. “Texas A&M will make it interesting and College Station is only 90 minutes from Houston (Texas) Clear Lake. But it just seems after his visit to Athens recently and his planned return that Georgia has convinced him it’s the right spot. The Bulldogs’ defense has been so good this season, they look like they’re headed for a run at the national championship and Julian Humphrey loved his time there. Others will try but it really feels like Humphrey will be in this Georgia class.”

“I would not say it's a lock by any means, but Georgia's defensive success on the field this season paired with its enormous momentum on the recruiting trails make the Dawgs one of only a handful of teams connected to Humphrey this late in the calendar,” Spiegelman wrote. “Humphrey is preparing to return to Athens and speaks highly of his previous visits to campus, but has also emerged as a possibility for nearby Texas A&M, which is also having a ton of success under Jimbo Fisher. Humphrey will need to decide whether he wants to stay in Texas or venture out, but the Dawgs have to like their chances at the moment with a decision looming.”

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats leading into Georgia’s annual rivalry game against Florida. Included is the fact that this season marks the fourth time in Georgia history that two quarterbacks have posted 500 or more passing yards in a season.

Stetson Bennett has thrown for 996 yards and JT Daniels has posted 567 yards thus far.

Brock Bowers has already tied the mark for most receiving touchdowns in a season by a Georgia tight end with six, He sits atop the list with Leonard Pope, who caught six touchdowns in 2004.

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood broke down the matchups for Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game using the Pro Football Focus player grades. Smallwood believes Georgia could have an advantage at the tight end position.

“Florida cornerbacks have been pretty good this season, led by sophomore Kaiir Elam. One spot that has been questionable in the secondary is the nickel cornerback position,” Smallwood wrote. “Tre'Vez Johnson has struggled in coverage at times. Johnson has allowed 24 receptions on 33 targets for 236 yards and two touchdowns. That could be something to monitor closely against the talented tight ends for the Bulldogs.

“True freshman tight end Brock Bowers is the leading receiver for the Bulldogs with 416 yards and has hauled in 25 of his 30 targets on the season. He also has six touchdown receptions which also leads the team. Then you have to worry about Darnell Washington who seems to be nearing 100-percent health following his pre-season foot injury. Washington has hauled in all three of his targets for 62 yards since returning from injury. It could be a big day for the tight ends against the Gators on Saturday.”

UGASports Rewind

​​Episode Two of UGASports Rewind features former UGA receiving great Tavarres King, who discusses the Florida game from a decade ago.

Having lost 18 of its previous 21 meetings with the Gators, Georgia and its head coach, Mark Richt, entered the 2011 contest in Jacksonville needing a victory in the worst way.