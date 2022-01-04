The Daily Recap: Figuring ways to pressure Bryce Young
Pressuring Young
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked how his defense could do a better job in pressuring quarterback Bryce Young during next Monday’s rematch for the national championship.
In the SEC championship meeting, Georgia was unable to sack Young.
“He's really way more elusive than people give him credit for,” Smart said. “He’s an extremely good athlete. Has elite spatial awareness. He knows where people are, where his people are, where he's protected, where he's going with the ball beforehand.”
Alabama proved to be the only opponent that Georgia was unable to pressure the quarterback with regularity. In the Orange Bowl against Michigan, the Bulldogs recorded four sacks.
“A lot of times you're better at pressure when you're not on the field as long, and you're winning some third downs. We had some really critical third-down losses that, hey, they didn't beat us. We busted,” Smart said. “You can't do that, not and beat a good football team. You're giving them extra snaps every time that happens, and you can't do that.”
Five-stars vs. walk-ons
Quarterback Stetson Bennett reflected on his experience as a former walk-on working toward his goal to be a starting quarterback at Georgia. He noted that it wasn’t easy, as it’s much harder to prove your worth when you’re a walk-on compared to being a highly-recruited quarterback.
"Coaches say that, but it's, like, (five-stars) are going to get every opportunity to fail before a walk-on gets an opportunity to succeed. I'll put it that way," Bennett said. "It's just business. If you recruit all these five stars and then you play walk-ons over every single one of them, who's to say the next five star is not going to see that and not come here?"
Second chance offers new challenges
There is some obvious familiarity when it comes to the national championship rematch between Georgia and Alabama.
Not only have the two teams played four times in the past five years, but they went against each other only a month ago on Dec. 4. Having played so recently, Smart said there will be plenty of studying to determine how to best approach the rematch.
“You look at what tendencies changed, what matchups we're looking for, who is in, who is out,” Smart said. “There's a lot of things that go into it. But at the end of the day, you're really not as worried about what they're doing; you're worried about what you're doing and how well you can do that is the most important part.”
Alabama head coach Nick Saban noted his team will be doing the same thing.
“They're going to try to take advantage of things we did. We're going to try to take advantage of things and correct things we didn't do well,” Saban said. “I think, in that there are some subtle changes that you need to make so that you put your players in the best chance to be successful.”
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins from UGASports.com broke down the film from Georgia’s win over Michigan. This Film Don't Lie episode focuses on Georgia's first two offensive drives.
Hoops: Taking a page from football
As the Georgia men’s basketball team tries to turn its season around, head coach Tom Crean said his group tried to borrow lessons learned from the football program's success.
“Absolutely, when it comes to the intangible part of it. With the effort, the relentless, I just think they play with incredible joy,” Crean said Monday. “Joy is such a unique thing. When I watch my brother-in-law’s teams with the Ravens, there’s a joy, even though they’ve gone through so many injuries. I thought Jim’s team had joy, well Kirby’s team has tremendous joy. They truly play for each other.”
Highlights
