The Daily Recap: Figuring ways to pressure Bryce Young

Here is the Jan. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Pressuring Young

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked how his defense could do a better job in pressuring quarterback Bryce Young during next Monday’s rematch for the national championship.

In the SEC championship meeting, Georgia was unable to sack Young.

“He's really way more elusive than people give him credit for,” Smart said. “He’s an extremely good athlete. Has elite spatial awareness. He knows where people are, where his people are, where he's protected, where he's going with the ball beforehand.”

Alabama proved to be the only opponent that Georgia was unable to pressure the quarterback with regularity. In the Orange Bowl against Michigan, the Bulldogs recorded four sacks.

“A lot of times you're better at pressure when you're not on the field as long, and you're winning some third downs. We had some really critical third-down losses that, hey, they didn't beat us. We busted,” Smart said. “You can't do that, not and beat a good football team. You're giving them extra snaps every time that happens, and you can't do that.”

Five-stars vs. walk-ons

Quarterback Stetson Bennett reflected on his experience as a former walk-on working toward his goal to be a starting quarterback at Georgia. He noted that it wasn’t easy, as it’s much harder to prove your worth when you’re a walk-on compared to being a highly-recruited quarterback.

"Coaches say that, but it's, like, (five-stars) are going to get every opportunity to fail before a walk-on gets an opportunity to succeed. I'll put it that way," Bennett said. "It's just business. If you recruit all these five stars and then you play walk-ons over every single one of them, who's to say the next five star is not going to see that and not come here?"