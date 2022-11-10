Here is the Nov. 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Going against a former teammate

When Georgia takes on Mississippi State this Saturday, it will find itself lining up against a former teammate.

Receiver Justin Robinson, who began his career at Georgia, is in his first season with Mississippi State after transferring there last offseason. With Georgia, Robinson found it tough to crack the rotation consistently. With Mississippi State, Robinson has seen some playing time, catching 15 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

"He's played one of their outside receiver spots,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's made some plays for them. They've gone to him quite a bit in terms of screens and vertical passing game and underneath stuff."

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter noted that Robinson was a tough player to defend in practice when they were teammates. Georgia will now be tasked with defending Robinson in what is a wide open air raid attack at Mississippi State.

“It’s going to be a little deja vu,” Lassiter said. “We used to practice against each other all the time. He’s a pretty good player. It’s going to be a good challenge.”

Speaking of the challenge

A week after preparing for Tennessee's uptempo passing attack, Lassiter knows the defense has yet another challenge ahead of itself.

“Being in the SEC, you have to be physical at every position, from the front line to the back end. That’s something we work on in practice daily, just being physical in the perimeter. It’s just as important as the line of scrimmage,” Lassiter said. “We know a lot of teams are going to try and attack us out there, so being able to be physical is very important.”

This season, Mississippi State has averaged 325.6 passing yards per game. Lassiter said he's excited to step up individually against a pass-heavy offense, and for Georgia to prove once again that it is among the most elite teams defending teams through the air.

“I’ve tried to progress every game. I make mistakes every game, obviously, but I’m just trying to hone in on those mistakes during the week and make sure I don’t make that same mistake the next game,” Lassiter said. “I’ve tried to work on my leadership skills, and tried to be more of a vocal guy in our room and for the team in general.”

Also on UGASports

Brent Rollins detailed the numerous ways Stetson Bennett was able to make plays for the Georgia offense against Tennessee.

2025 running back Justin Baker (Buford/Buford, Ga.) was a favor of Georgia's hospitality and the electric atmosphere at the Tennessee game.

2026 quarterback Julian Lewis (Carrollton/Carrollton, Ga.) noted that the energy for the Georgia-Tennessee game was on a different level.

2026 running back Zelus Hicks (Parkview/Lilburn, Ga.) has visited Sanford Stadium three times this season but left the Tennessee game speechless.

