Here is the Oct. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

A unique perspective

Following a statement win over Kentucky, many onlookers were perplexed to see Georgia fail to pull away from Vanderbilt until late in Saturday’s 37-20 victory. However, head coach Kirby Smart offered up an interesting viewpoint considering the Bulldogs are now 7-0 for the season.

Smart looked no further than the Atlanta Braves, which posted 104 wins only to be eliminated from the postseason in the National League Divisional Series. Therefore, even when Georgia doesn’t win impressively, it remains a victory nonetheless.

“I told them the other day, the Braves played 162 games and that was an entire season, then they had a playoff,” Smart said. “For us, we have 12 games, maybe 13, and every week is a season. We just finished a season. It was a long week, and it was a season. Guess what? We’re going to have another two-week season now. Then we’ll have a one-week season. We want to win every season we can, that’s the goal.”

While Smart noted his team needed to improve in some areas, he wasn’t about to downplay the significance of remaining unbeaten.

“There are some great guys in that locker room who know we can play better. But look, guys, ... I’ve said it before, I’m not going to apologize for winning on the road in the SEC,” Smart said. “I’m all about it, man.”

Plenty to fix

While the Bulldogs will be happy about the win, there remains much to clean up before entering the second half of the season.

There were quite a few breakdowns and mistakes against Vanderbilt. Of note, the Commodores’ first touchdown came on a miscue from a routine concept. Quarterback Carson Beck fumbled the ball after being sacked and later threw an interception returned to the UGA 1-yard line.

Following the bye, the Bulldogs will hope to eliminate some of these errors that would have been much more costly against better teams.

"That’s the biggest thing. Being on the same page and being able to execute. So mainly communication," Smith said. "Give a signal, get a signal. Get a signal and give a signal, and also verbal communication, being able to talk. Once you get a signal, make sure the person to your right and to your left get it."

Film Don’t Lie: Sloppy mistakes on offense